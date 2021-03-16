Environment Monitoring Market 2019 Global Analysis By Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Environmental Monitoring market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Environmental monitoring is the process of monitoring & controlling state of the environment after completing the industrial operations and functionalities. The purpose of Environmental monitoring is to assess the progress of mandate environmental objectives and to help in detecting rising environmental issues. It consist of technologies used to monitor air pollution, water pollution, land contamination, and waste management, and other environmental issues. It is an essential process to protect the sensitive environment from the growing world population & associated demands.

Environmental monitoring generates essential information for federal government to assess the current state of the environment and to develop effective strategies for adapting the environmental change. The major factors driving the growth of Environmental monitoring market are growing government initiatives to protect environment from air pollution, water pollution and other kind of hazards. Other factors such as rising implementation of Environmental monitoring and software for industrial pollution check, and growing government initiatives in developing environment friendly infrastructure is expected to propel the environmental monitoring market growth. However, lack of technical expertise, difficulty in monitoring certain aspects due to stringent low of a country’s government are some of the challenges affecting the market.

Major Key Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Danaher Corporation (U.S.),

Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada),

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Nidec Corporation (Japan),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Thales Group (France),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

and others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Environmental Monitoring market.

MRFR also asserts that globally, the Environmental Monitoring market is expected to grow to USD ~20 Billion registering a staggering double digit CAGR over ~10% during 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

Critical Weather Prediction Apart from Environmental Monitoring is Now Possible through JPSS-1 Launched by NASA and NOAA. With the JPSS-1 satellite, meteorologist will get improved data on weather forecasting and as this satellite can predict a hurricanes track, it will assist with the post-storm recovery by visualizing the damage done through a storm and geographic extent of power outages. The remarkable improvement on account of scientific advancements and advanced technology in observation in JPSS-1, has given it the ability to provide critical prediction of weather, as well as the ability to monitor the environment.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by Types: Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, Active Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by Products: Monitors, Sensors, And Software.

Segmentation by Applications: Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring and Noise Pollution Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by End-Users: Medical, Food & Beverage, Construction, Data Centers, Retail, Government, and, Others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the environment monitoring market spans across regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing government funding for implementing monitoring stations. Also, the strict mandates of the U.S. environmental protection agency are estimated to drive the market in this region.

Europe supports North America in generating the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period to fulfill the rising consumer demand. The European environment agency has established economic policies for industries, thereby expanding the market for environmental monitoring.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest region during the assessment period owing to the rising initiatives taken by the government for the development of the environment-friendly industries in the Asia Pacific region.

Target Audience:

Environmental monitoring device manufacturers

Environmental monitoring software developers

National & international environment protection agencies

Research & consultancy

End-user sectors

Technology investors

