ForeSights: Waterless Cleaning – Convenient, environmentally friendly means of minimizing water use in household cleaning and laundry

“ForeSights: Waterless Cleaning”, involves using less or no water in cleaning and laundry processes and products. The concept could be applied to a wide range of household cleaning and laundry innovations, using various methods.

This report is part of GlobalData’s ForeSights series, which identifies weak signals and considers how the subtle trends of today might impact innovation tomorrow.

Key Companies Mentioned:

LG

Unilever

Zeros

Heatworks

Procter & Gamble

OceanSaver

Scope

– Waterless cleaning addresses major influential factors – sustainability and convenience – on consumers’ choice of household cleaning and laundry products.

– The waterless concept is becoming established in the personal care sector, and may be due to do the same in household cleaning and laundry.

– Waterless cleaning is likely to be beneficial for consumers as well as manufacturers.

– Yet household care and laundry innovations using the waterless cleaning concept need to be developed carefully and with an understanding of key consumer trends, maximizing their appeal by offering multiple benefits.

