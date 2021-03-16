Gelatin Films Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Gelatin Films Market: Overview

Gelatin is an essential product for many industries since years. It is used for various purposes including coating & sizing, printing processes, paper manufacturing, protective colloidal applications, coated abrasives, adhesives, cosmetics, gelatin films & light filters and microencapsulation applications. Gelatin is significant biopolymer derived from collagen, a by-product obtained from animals. In the past few years, there is a remarkable increase in the use of natural polymer-based films and coatings. Gelatin films can be derived from many sources including fish skins, bones, and fat of animals. Gelatin films find useful applications in various industries including food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics and others. In the food industry, gelatin films are used to apply coatings which increases the shelf life of food products and reduces the formation of bacteria as these films are incorporated with antioxidant additives.

Gelatin Films Market: Dynamics

Gelatin films market is growing on the backdrop of the sharp rise in demand for creating new packaging materials in the food industry. Gelatin films increase the shelf life of products and enhances product quality as well. As gelatin films are edible, they are used for coating of meat products to prevent color deterioration. These factors are supposed to fuel the growth of the global gelatin films market during the forecast period. Gelatin films are also used as water-insoluble absorbable films. Several printing applications depend on the lightning effect of gelatin films, which are then sensitized using chemicals. The printing technologies where gelatin films are used include screen printing, carbon printing, collotype printing, and photogravure printing. In photographic applications, gelatin films of different colors are used for use in theatrical spotlights and lightning. Apart from these applications, gelatin films are also used in bottle caps for the formation of shrunk on seals. These factors are supposed to drive the growth of the global gelatin films market during the next decade. The factor which also fuels the growth prospects of gelatin films market is the easy availability of gelatin in the market. Gelatin films are in developing stage. Various organic and inorganic components are treated with gelatin to improve the quality of gelatin films. Gelatin films are brittle and have limited resistance to water vapor transmission and hence require plasticizers to provide flexibility. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the global gelatin films market during the forecast period.

Gelatin Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the gelatin films market has been segmented on the basis of source, product type, end use and region:

On the basis of source, the global gelatin films market has been segmented as:

Fish Skin,Poultry,Bovine & Swine

On the basis of product type, the global gelatin films market has been segmented as:

Normal Gelatin Films & Cross-linked Gelatin Films

On the basis of end use, the global gelatin films market has been segmented as:

Food,Pharmaceuticals,Printing,Photography,Others

Regional Outlook

The U.S. is supposed to witness high growth in the gelatin films market during the forecast period. The product is gaining traction among food industries, hence the research is carrying out to enhance the properties of gelatin films in the U.S. The Germany, France, and the U.K. are expected to witness high demand for the growth of gelatin films due to its wide range of applications in food and other industries as well. It is also attributed to the availability of various food processing industries in the region and the demand for the new coatings and films for food products is continuously growing. China and India are supposed to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of new technologies and products in the countries.

Gelatin Films Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global gelatin films market are:

ADOX Fotowerke GmbH, ACG & Pfizer Inc.

