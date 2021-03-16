Global Car Radar Detector Market 2018: Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trend

A radar detector is an electronic device used by motorists to detect if their speed is being monitored by police or law enforcement using a radar gun. Most radar detectors are used so the driver can reduce the car’s speed before being ticketed for speeding. In general sense, only emitting technologies, like doppler RADAR, or LIDAR can be detected. Visual speed estimating techniques, like ANPR or VASCAR can not be detected in daytime, but technically vulnerable to detection at night, when IR spotlight is used. There are no reports that piezo sensors can be detected. LIDAR devices require an optical-band sensor, although many modern detectors include LIDAR sensors. Most of today’s radar detectors detect signals across a variety of wavelength bands: usually X, K, and Ka. In Europe the Ku band is common as well. The past success of radar detectors was based on the fact that radio-wave beam can not be narrow-enough, so the detector usually senses stray and scattered radiation, giving the driver time to slow down. Based on focused laser-beam, LIDAR technology is deprived of this shortcoming; however requires precise aiming. Modern police radars incorporate formidable computing power, producing minimum of ultra-short pulses, reusing wide beam for multi-target measurement, which renders most detectors useless. But, mobile Internet allowed for GPS navigation devices mapping police radar spots in real-time. These gadgets are also often called “radar detectors”, while not necessary carrying an RF sensor.

Global Car Radar Detector market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Radar Detector.

This industry study presents the global Car Radar Detector market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Car Radar Detector production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Car Radar Detector in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Beltronics, Cobra Electronics, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Beltronics

Cobra Electronics

Escort Products

Lidatek

ON TRACK Automotive

Valentine one

Whistler Radar Detector International

Globalradars

Quintezz

Snooper

TECNET

Rizen Corporation

Wanma Soaring Electronic Technology

Shenzhen Camedio Technology

Shenzhen Sunway Industry

Guangzhou B-King Auto Electronics Limited

Junhong Electronic & Technology

Shenzhen Supa Industry

Bosch

Car Radar Detector Breakdown Data by Type

Full-frequency Radar Detector

GPS Radar Detector

Ordinary Radar Detector

Car Radar Detector Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Private Vehicle

Car Radar Detector Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Car Radar Detector Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Car Radar Detector Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Full-frequency Radar Detector

1.4.3 GPS Radar Detector

1.4.4 Ordinary Radar Detector

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Car Radar Detector Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Private Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Car Radar Detector Market Size

2.1.1 Global Car Radar Detector Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Car Radar Detector Production 2013-2025

2.2 Car Radar Detector Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Car Radar Detector Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Car Radar Detector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Car Radar Detector Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Car Radar Detector Market

2.4 Key Trends for Car Radar Detector Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Car Radar Detector Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Car Radar Detector Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Car Radar Detector Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Car Radar Detector Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Car Radar Detector Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Car Radar Detector Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Car Radar Detector Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

