Global Messaging Platform Market Revenue Status and Outlook by 2025
Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.
Due to the proliferation of mobile device users, messaging platforms have become a necessity for performing business and activities.
In 2018, the global Messaging Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Messaging Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Messaging Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atmail
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Zimbra
IceWarp
Ipswitch
Rockliffe
Openwave Messaging
Novell
Open-Xchange
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Enterprise Messaging Platforms
Messaging Platforms for Service Providers
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Messaging Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Messaging Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Enterprise Messaging Platforms
1.4.3 Messaging Platforms for Service Providers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Messaging Platform Market Size
2.2 Messaging Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Messaging Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Messaging Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Messaging Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Messaging Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Messaging Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Messaging Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Continued…
