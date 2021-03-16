Global Real Estate Software and Apps Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications
The Global Real Estate Software and Apps Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate Software and Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Real Estate Software and Apps market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Accruent
Argus Financial Software
MRI Software
RealPage
Yardi Systems
AMSI Property Management
CoStar
Propertybase
IBM Tririga
Oracle Corp
SAP
IFCA
Mingyuanyun
Kingdee
Yonyou Software
Climbsoft
WxSoft Zhuhai
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ERP
RSM
PMS
CRM
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real Estate Software and Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real Estate Software and Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
