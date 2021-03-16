Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market 2018: Manufacturing Base and Competitors

The Spaceborne Imaging Radar (SIR)  full name ‘Spaceborne Imaging Radar-C/X-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SIR-C/X-SAR)’,is a synthetic aperture radar which flew on two separate shuttle missions.

In 2018, the global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Thales Group (France)

BAE Systems (UK)

Harris Corporation (US)

SAAB Group (Sweden)

Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel)

Leonardo (Italy)

Aselsan (Turkey)

Cobham (UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airborne Type

Ground Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Airborne Type

1.4.3 Ground Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size

2.2 X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global X Band Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

