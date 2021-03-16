Glycinates Market Size, Share, Trend, Global Demand, Key Players, Technology Status and Forecast to 2023
The Global “Glycinates Market” share in the foods & feed industry is intensifying by the growing demand for functional food & feed additives in the developed & developing countries. Glycinates are found to have wide application in food & feed, amongst which the application in the production of functional food & beverages is increasing at a higher rate. Increasing prevalence of deficiency diseases among the growing population is found to be a key factor responsible for the growth of glycinates market.
Increasing demand for dietary supplements and nutritive food & feed is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global glycinates market. Additionally, the increasing demand for functional food & beverage and high-performance feed products has surged the demand for glycinates at a global level. Glycinates are serving as an important additive in most of the food, beverage, supplements, and animal feed products. Availability of glycinates in various forms has influenced the demand from various industries apart from food & feed industry.
Request a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5546
Major Key Players:
The Major Players in the Glycinates Market
- Clariant AG (Switzerland)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- NovoTech Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Dunstan Nutrition Ltd. (New Zealand)
- Schaumann GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)
- Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co Ltd. (China)
- Albion Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
- Aliphos Belgium SA/NV (Belgium)
Regional Analysis
The Global Glycinates Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the glycinates market followed by Europe. Increased demand for feed & food additives in the developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K, Germany and France has uplifted the glycinates market. Furthermore, the major key players are continuously involved in R&D activities to come up with new & enhanced products for wide range applicability.
Market Segmentation:
The global glycinates market is segmented into application, form, and type.
On the basis of the application, it is segmented into foods, beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, and others. Among all, the feed segment is dominating the market.
On the basis of the form, it is segmented into liquid, powder, and others. Among all, the powder segment holds the major market share due to its wide range product applicability including food, beverages, feed, supplements, and others.
On the basis of the type, it is segmented into zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and others. Among all, the magnesium glycinate segment is dominating the market.
Some Important Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Glycinates Market Insights
Chapter 4 Glycinates Market By Type Insights
Chapter 5 Glycinates Market By Form Insights
Continued………………
Data Tables
TABLE 1 PESTLE ANALYSIS – U.S.
TABLE 2 PESTLE ANALYSIS- CANADA
TABLE 3 PESTLE ANALYSIS- CHINA
TABLE 4 PESTLE ANALYSIS- FRANCE
TABLE 5 PESTLE ANALYSIS- U.K.
Continued………………
LIST OF FIGURES
FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
FIGURE 2 PRIMARY DATA ANALYSIS APPROACH
FIGURE 3 SECONDARY DATA ANALYSIS APPROACH
FIGURE 4 TRENDS IN GLYCINATES IMPORTS 2011-16
FIGURE 5 GROWTH RATE IN GLYCINATES IMPORTS 2011-16
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: [email protected]