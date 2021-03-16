Golf Tourism Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Size,Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Analysis and forecast to 2024

Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).

Overall, the Golf Tourism market performance is not developing as expected though many golf courses are under construction.

Factors such as growing number of golf courses worldwide, association initiatives and sponsorship deals, launch of low-cost airlines, as well as the growing popularity of professional golf tournaments, are bringing the opportunities of the development of Golf Tourism market globally.

According to this study, over the next five years the Golf Tourism market will register a -0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15100 million by 2024, from US$ 15500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Golf Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Golf Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Golf Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Leisure Tourism

Tournament Tourism

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Domestic

International

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Your Golf Travel

Golfbreaks

Golf Plaisir

EasyGolf Worldwide Australia

Golfasian

Classic Golf Tours

Premier Golf

Carr Golf

PerryGolf

Haversham & Baker

Emirates Holidays

Caribbean Golf & Tours

Golf Holidays Direct

SouthAmerica.travel

Ascot Golf Tours

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Golf Tourism market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Golf Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Golf Tourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Golf Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

