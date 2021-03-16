Halloween in the UK Market 2019: Poundland, B&M, Home Bargains, Tesco, ASDA, H&M, Waitrose, John Lewis, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, New Look, Aldi, Co-op, Lidl, Wilko, Missguided
“Halloween in the UK – 2018”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Halloween. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Scope
– Over half of UK consumers spent on Halloween with shopper penetration rising 4.5ppts on 2017 to reach 51.5%.
– Decorations increased in popularity as more people to chose to dress up their homes for Halloween.
– Discounters proved popular for clothing & costume accessories as value for money influenced retailer choice.
Reasons to buy
– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which categories within Halloween are shopped the most by consumers and to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.
– Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and interesting product ranges in order to maximise sales potential.
– Use our in-depth analysis to understand which retailers are leading in certain Halloween product categories and why.
– Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each Halloween category.
Companies Mentioned:
Poundland
B&M
Home Bargains
Tesco
ASDA
H&M
Waitrose
John Lewis
Morrisons
Sainsbury’s
New Look
Aldi
Co-op
Lidl
Wilko
Missguided
Topshop
ASOS
Amazon
Boots
Primark
Superdrug
WH Smith
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Pinterest
Poundstretcher
TK Maxx
Iceland
Marks & Spencer
Netflix
Apple
The Works
Next
Clinton Cards
Table of Contents
THE KEY FINDINGS
The Key Findings
Trend insight – stores
Trend insight – social media – Instagram
Trend insight – social media – Facebook
Trend insight – social media – Twitter
Trend insight – online
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
Key findings
Halloween shopper penetration
Halloween retail penetration
Halloween leisure/going out penetration
Halloween shopper profile
Financial wellbeing
Halloween spending
Financing spending
Halloween spending
Halloween activities
Halloween statements
Retailer selection
Retailer ratings – grocers
Retailer ratings – non-food retailers
