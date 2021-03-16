Home Furniture in the US Market 2019–2023 : Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts
Home Furniture in the US Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the home furniture market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.
Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live. With the rapid urbanization and improved standards of living, the need for furniture has increased considerably over the last few years.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the home furniture market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from new home furniture sold to residential customers in the US.
The report, Home Furniture Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ashley Furniture HomeStore
• La-Z-Boy
• IKEA
• Williams-Sonoma
• Rooms To Go
• Mattress Firm
Other prominent vendors
• RH MODERN
• Berkshire Hathaway
• Pier 1 Imports
• Raymour & Flanigan
• Sleep Number
• Klaussner Home Furnishings
• Ethan Allen
• Bassett Furniture
• Dorel Industries
• Sauder Woodworking
• Crate and Barrel
• Wayfair
• JCPenney
• American Furniture Manufacturing
Market driver
• Improving residential construction market
Market challenge
• Inherent threat from re-used furniture market
Market trend
• Surging demand for eco-friendly furniture
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Global furniture market
- Global home furniture market
PART 06: Market overview
- Furniture market in the US
- Market size and forecast
- Home furniture market in the US
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
- Home furniture market in the US by product
- Home furniture market in the US by living room furniture
- Home furniture market in the US by bedroom furniture
- Home furniture market in the US by storage furniture
- Home furniture market in the US by others
PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channels
- Home furniture market in the US by distribution channels
- Home furniture market in the US by brick and mortar
- Home furniture market in the US by online mode
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Continued……
