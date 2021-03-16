Immunoadsorption Columns Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Immunoadsorption columns have been widely employed for the purification of specific antibodies and antigens. In immunoadsorption columns, plasma is removed by apheresis and passed on through an adsorption medium to remove harmful antibodies, following which it is re-infused into the patient. Immunoadsorption columns are increasingly being recognised as a promising and low-risk therapy option in a variety of cardiac, haematological, neurological and various other disorders. Immunoadsorption columns are also being increasingly recognised as a useful therapeutic option for various chronic and acute disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barre, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and autoimmune encephalitis. Using immunoadsorption columns, plasma components are separated by adsorber systems that are designed to selectively bind immunoglobulins. The preservation of plasma proteins, such as coagulation factors, albumin and lower shift of blood volumes, during a procedure is one of the advantages of immunoadsorption columns over other conventional techniques such as plasma exchange. Various different adsorbers, such as tryptophan, protein A or polyclonal sheep antibodies, can be used alone with immunoadsorption columns. Immunoadsorption columns with protein A or sheep antibodies enable more selective removal of immunoglobulins as well as regenerating mechanisms.. Most of the modern immunoadsorption columns contain 2 columns that undergo alternating loading and regeneration cycles, which assists in saving time for even larger blood volumes to be processed.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7538

Immunoadsorption Columns Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of cardiac, neurological, dermatological and rheumatologial anomalies is expected to be one of the major factors driving the immunoadsorption columns market over the forecast period. According to Centers for Medical & Medicare services, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is 0.5% to 2.0% of the global population, with a female to male ratio of 2.5:1. Rheumatoid arthritis is known to result in considerable disability and has a higher-than-expected mortality. However, uncertainties in the treatment available for this disorder as well as the high prices for treatment are some of the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the immunoadsorption market.

Immunoadsorption Columns Market: Segmentation

The global immunoadsorption columns market can be segmented on the basis of indication, end user and geography.

Based on indication, the global immunoadsorption columns market is segmented as:

Cardiology Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) Diabetic cardiomyopathy Pulmonary hypertension

Haematology Haemophilia with inhibitors against factor VIII or IX Thrombotic-thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) Chemotherapy-induced haemolytic-uremic syndrome (c-HUS) Anti-phospholipid syndrome

Transplantation Anti-HLA hyper-immunisation Acute Humoral Rejection (AHR) Kidney transplantation Heart transplantation

Dermatology Pemphigus vulgaris Pemphigus foliaceus Bullous Pemphigoid Pemphigoid Gestationis Epidermolysis bullosa aquisita

Neurology Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) Myasthenia gravis (MG) Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinising Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Multiple sclerosis Lambert-Eaton syndrome Stiff person syndrome Morvan’s syndrome

Rheumatology Systemic Lupus Erythematodes (SLE) Wegener’s granulomatosis Rheumatoid arthritis

Nephrology Rapidly Progressive Glomerulonephritis (RPGN) Goodpasture syndrome Recurrent Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)



Based on end user, the global Immunoadsorption Columns Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Centres

Immunoadsorption Columns Market: Overview

The global market for immunoadsorption columns is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of immunoadsorption columns are used in various hospitals, specialty clinics and academic & research centres. Among the indications for the usage of immunoadsorption columns, there has been an increase in the demand for most of the indications, which include rheumatology, cardiology, neurology, dermatology and others due to the advantages of the usage of immunoadsorption columns as compared to plasma exchange.

Immunoadsorption Columns Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global immunoadsorption columns market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global immunoadsorption columns market owing to the high prevalence of the disease. The immunoadsorption columns market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to growth in the number of products offered by the key players. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global immunoadsorption columns market throughout the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7538

Immunoadsorption Columns Market: Key Players

The global immunoadsorption columns market is highly consolidated. Some of the key players operating in the global immunoadsorption columns market are Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, POCARD Ltd., Glycorex Transplantation AB and Miltenyi Biotec.