Kraft Labels Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Global Kraft Labels Market: Overview

Kraft labels are paper-based labels which are made up of 100% recycled material. Kraft labels are ideal for substrate surfaces such as glass, wood, metal, and plastic. Depending upon substrate type and temperature, the kraft labels can be removed by using hot water. Kraft labels provide a rustic earthy finish to the packaged product. These labels are preferred by manufacturers of candles, soaps, and wine among others to get an aged look. Kraft labels offer superior printability at low costs coupled with good adhesion properties. Kraft labels can be printed either using laser printers or inkjet printers. Owing to their recyclability and aesthetic appeal, kraft labels are gaining traction in the global labels market. Kraft labels use acrylic glue, to provide permanent adhesion, and can be used at a wide range of temperatures.

Global Kraft Labels Market: Dynamics

Labels are one of the fastest growing means of branding, this creates a need for sophisticated labeling solutions across various end-use industries. The demand for kraft labels is expected to witness healthy growth during the next few years. This growth can be attributed to the increased application of paper-based packaging solutions in the packaging industry. Kraft labels are used for decorative applications such as on gift boxes, candles and more. With the growing popularity of creative gift packaging, the demand for kraft labels is expected to propel. Kraft labels are also used on corrugated boxes and cartons to provide a seamless packaging look. Adoption of sustainable practices has been observed among the manufacturers of kraft labels, this is expected to be the major trend in the global kraft labels market. However, kraft labels are prone to get damaged on exposure to water, therefore they cannot be used for packaging of liquids or any other products which are to be used outdoors. This factor might hamper the growth in demand for kraft labels. Moreover, these labels cannot be laminated using other materials, this puts a limit on its applications Also, kraft labels can be substituted for clear labels to provide aesthetic appeal to the packaging at an economical cost. Presence of application-specific substitutes can be another factor for hampering the demand of kraft labels during the forecast period.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8524

Global Kraft Labels Market: Segmentation

Globally, the kraft labels market has been segmented on the basis of applications, finish and end uses.

On the basis of applications, the global kraft labels market has been segmented as follows-

Jars,Bottles,Boxes,Others

On the basis of finish, the global kraft labels market has been segmented as follows-

Matte & Gloss

On the basis of end uses, the global kraft labels market has been segmented as follows-

Gift packaging,Candles,Wine,Food packaging,Others

Global Kraft Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global kraft labels market has been segmented as seven key regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory bodies in the European countries against the usage of plastic, the demand for paper-based labels such as kraft labels is expected to increase. Kraft labels market in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high demand for kraft labels in the packaging of wine and candles. MEA region is anticipated to witness sluggish growth in the demand for kraft labels as clear plastic labels are used more by the end use manufacturers.

Global Kraft Labels Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global kraft labels market are Greenerprinter, Jam Paper & Envelope, Creative Label Concepts, Avery Products Corporation, Laser Inkjet Labels, Hampshire Label, InTouch Labels and Packaging, Inc., and Wausau Coated Products, Inc. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global kraft labels market during the forecast period.

Ask a question to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8524

Book Now – First 10 Clients Get $1000 Off*