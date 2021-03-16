Memory Cards Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Memory Cards Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Memory Cards Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (SandiskSonyToshibaTranscendLexarSamsungVerbatimPNYKingstonDelkinPanasonicPHISONMaXellPQIIntegral)
A memory card or flash card is an electronic flash memory data storage device used for storing digital information. These are commonly used in portable electronic devices, such as digital Camera, Mobile phone, laptop computers, tablets, MP3 players and video game consoles.
Scope of the Global Memory Cards Market Report
This report focuses on the Memory Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The memory card market is very concentrated, the key players are Sandisk, Sony, Toshiba, Transcend, Lexar, Samsung, Verbatim, PNY, Kingston, Delkin, Panasonic, PHISON, MaXell, PQI, Integral. The revenue share of the first three enterprises accounts for about 30% of the total.
At present, in the industrial developed countries the Memory Cards industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But those companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Memory Cards production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .
The worldwide market for Memory Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 17500 million US$ in 2024, from 15300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Memory Cards Market Segment by Manufacturers
Sandisk
Sony
Toshiba
Transcend
Lexar
Samsung
Verbatim
PNY
Kingston
Delkin
Panasonic
PHISON
MaXell
PQI
Integral
Global Memory Cards Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Memory Cards Market Segment by Type
SD
Micro SD
CF
CFast
Others
Global Memory Cards Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Camera
Computer
Mobile phone
Other Devices
Some of the Points cover in Global Memory Cards Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Memory Cards Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Memory Cards Industry in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Memory Cards Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Memory Cards Market by key countries in these regions
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Memory Cards Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
- Growth rate
Chapter 11: Memory Cards Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
- Regions
- Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Memory Cards Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
