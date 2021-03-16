Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2018-2025

The Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market was valued at USD 385.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1351.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.95% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) help to digitally empower citizens by providing efficientaccess to essential information and services, having mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services. Benefits of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) include – increased service availability, no leakage of revenue, optimized investment, faster time to market, enhanced customer experience, and enhanced growth of revenue.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Usage of Social Media

1.2 Growing need of Communication Services

1.3 Growing Number of Mobile Applications and Mobile Web Usage

1.4 Increasing Demand for Mobile Internet

1.5 Growing Smartphone and Tablet Users

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

2.2 Changing Customer Behavior

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market is segmented on the end user, solution, vertical, and region.

1. By End User:

1.1 Large Companies

1.2 Small and Medium Businesses

2. By Solution:

2.1 Mobile Advertising

2.2 Location Based Services

2.3 Mobile Infotainment

2.4 Mobile Email & IM

2.5 Short Messaging Service (SMS)

2.6 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

2.7 Mobile Money

2.8 Others

3. By Vertical:

3.1 BFSI

3.2 Healthcare

3.3 Government

3.4 Retail

3.5 Telecom and IT

3.6 Education

3.7 Media and Entertainment

3.8 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Apple

2. Onmobile Global Limited

3. Google

4. AT&T

5. Vodafone

6. One97 Communications Limited

7. Ongzhong Corporation

8. Mahindra Comviva

9. Comverse.

10. Inmobi

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL MOBILE VALUE ADDED SERVICES (MVAS) MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL MOBILE VALUE ADDED SERVICES (MVAS) MARKETOUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

Continued…

