Modular Data Centers Market is Projected to reach to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022

This report focuses on the global Modular Data Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Data Centers development in United States, Europe and China.

A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.

Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.

Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customers capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Cisco

Aceco TI

Active Power

Datapod

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 380V/50Hz

1.4.3 480V/60Hz

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Finance

1.5.3 Government and Defense

1.5.4 Telecom

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size

2.2 Modular Data Centers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Modular Data Centers Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Modular Data Centers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Modular Data Centers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Modular Data Centers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

