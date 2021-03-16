Modular Homes Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2024

Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.

Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.

According to this study, over the next five years the Modular Homes market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 49300 million by 2024, from US$ 42800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modular Homes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modular Homes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Modular Homes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ranch

Cape Cod

Two-story homes

Cabin/Chalet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

999 sq ft Floor

1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor

1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor

2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor

More than 2500 sq ft Floor

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bouygues Construction

Lendlease Corporation

Laing O’rourke

Seikisui House

Clayton Homes

Champion

Modular Space Corporation

Daiwa House

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Algeco Scotsman

Red Sea Housing

Redman Homes

Fleetwood Australia

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Horizon North Logistics

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

KEE Katerra

Pleasant Valley Homes

Alta-Fab Structures

Art’s Way Manufacturing

NRB Inc.

Wernick Group

Westchester Modular Homes

Modscape

Pratt Construction Incorporated

Koma Modular

New Era Homes

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Hickory Group

Lebanon Valley Homes

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Modular Homes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Modular Homes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modular Homes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modular Homes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

