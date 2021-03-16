Neuropathology Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leaders, Segmentation, Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment by 2023

The number of patients suffering from cerebrovascular disorders has increased rapidly and has reached an all-time high in the past few years. There has been a significant rise in the number of surgeries associated with the treatment of such disorders. As the neurosurgeries and spinal surgeries are very critical, continuous monitoring during the whole procedure proves to be beneficial as the information about the electrical signals in brain and the nerves can be obtained in real time.

The Global market of Neuropathology is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Neuropathology pertains to the aliment of nerves reculting in pain and numbness of the limbs and it is gaining prominence in this market. The increasing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions and technological advancements in medical diagnostic devices are some factors responsible for the growth of the global neuropathology market.

Biopsies primarily consist of the skin. The recently developed neuropathy test, the epidermal nerve fiber density testing (ENFD) in which the nerve fibers of the skin is analysed by performing a punch skin biopsy to identify small fiber neuropathies. This pathology test is becoming available in selected labs as well as a few universities; it replaces the traditional sural nerve biopsy test and is less invasive. It is used to identify painful small fiber neuropathies.

According to the Labor Force Survey (LFS), about 553,000 cases were registered for all work-related musculoskeletal disorder out of the total of 1,243,000 cases. Many healthcare professionals have started using these diagnostics techniques, especially in tertiary care centers and specialty hospitals which may promote and increase the demand for Neuropathology.

Key Players

Many new companies have jumped into the market in order to make the most out of the opportunities. Companies are implementing the strategies of mergers and acquisitions with other players.

ARUP Laboratories

Therapath LLC

Abbott Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies Inc.N

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Segmentation

The Neuropathology is segmented on the basis of diagnosis test, application, and end-users.

On the basis of diagnostic test, the market is segmented into the biopsy, body fluids, peripheral blood smears, tissue resections, and others

The biopsy sub-segment is divided into Epidermal nerve fiber density testing (ENFD), Sural nerve biopsy test, bone-marrow biopsies, lymph-node biopsies and others

On the basis of product, the application market is segmented into cerebral hypoxia and stroke, perinatal disorders, CNS infections, demyelinative diseases, brain tumors, neurodegenerative diseases, inherited metabolic disorders, peripheral neuropathy, and myopathology

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research centers and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Neuropathology Market consists of countries namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

North America dominated the global neuropathology market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in North America since 2016. U.S. has some of the best hospitals in the world with state of the art infrastructure. Most of the hospitals and their neurology departments are well equipped with the equipment that is required for the working of the neuropathology techniques. Various organizations and private companies are engaged in the activities of spreading awareness about the benefits of the neuropathology test among common people through various educational and marketing ways. As a result, huge numbers of people are opting for the neuropathology tests as a point of care. The country has been developing number of academic courses to develop skilled personnel in the neuropathology field over the years. Hence the availability of the neuropathology specialists in North American countries is high.

Europe is the second largest market for neuropathology market. For Europe, the neuropathology market including the brain tumors market is regarded as a strong competitive market. European countries are now making efforts in promoting the benefits of the intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring services. Patient friendly healthcare and insurance policies are making a positive impact on the people taking medical assistance.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region over the forecast period. The healthcare spending in Asia increased due to an extension of state health care programs and the increasing affluence of the population. India, in specific, saw an expansion in spending due to a government resolution to enhance healthcare services.

