Next Generation Data Storage Market is projected to reach USD 223.04 Billion by 2025

The global Next Generation Data Storage Market was valued at USD 65.85 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 223.04 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Next Generation Data Storage?

Next generation data storage technology comprises of all the technologically advanced data storage products and solutions that are used to deal with increasing file sizes and huge amount of unstructured data. This storage technology helps in managing large data securely and also enables reliable, secure and fast recovery of data in a cost-efficient manner. Next generation data storage technology has allowed scalable storage and handling of large data generated by big enterprises. Rising need for improved data storage and management across various industry verticals have stimulated the growth of next generation data storage market.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=953827

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing volume of digital data, rising proliferation of smart devices and growing iot market have been driving the global next generation data storage market. On the other hand, Lacking Data Security in Cloud & Server-Based Services and less Structured Data might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Decision Market Reports narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The Global Next Generation Data Storage Market is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Next Generation Data Storage Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Dell Inc., Avago Technologies, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., HGST, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Avago Technologies, Drobo, Inc. and Micron Technology Corporation.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/953827/global-next-generation-data-storage-market

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Segmentation, by Storage System

 Direct-Attached Storage

 Network-Attached storage

 Cloud Storage

 Unified Storage

 Storage Area Network

 Software-Defined Storage

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Segmentation, by Storage Architecture

 File- and Object-based Storage

o File storage

o Object storage

 Block Storage

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Segmentation, by Application

 Magnetic Storage

o Hard disk

o Magnetic tape

 Solid-State Storage

o All-flash arrays

o Hybrid flash arrays

 Others

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Segmentation, by End user

 BFSI

 Consumer Goods & Retail

 Telecommunications & ITES

 Healthcare

 Manufacturing

 Business & Consulting

 Others

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET, BY STORAGE SYSTEM

5.1 Overview

5.2 Direct-Attached Storage

5.3 Network-Attached storage

5.4 Cloud Storage

5.5 Unified Storage

5.6 Storage Area Network

5.7 Software-Defined Storage

6 GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET, BY STORAGE ARCHITECTURE

6.1 Overview

6.2 File- and Object-based Storage

6.2.1 File storage

6.2.2 Object storage

6.3 Block Storage

7 GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Magnetic Storage

7.2.1 Hard disk

7.2.2 Magnetic tape

7.3 Solid-State Storage

7.3.1 All-flash arrays

7.3.2 Hybrid flash arrays

7.4 Others

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/