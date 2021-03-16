Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 – 2028
Mental and physical fitness play a very vital role in our lives. The usage of fitness trackers to keep track of physical health has been a common practice for a long time. A fitness tracker is a small electronic device that assesses a person’s physical activity with the help of an accelerometer. Sleep trackers focus on tracking factors responsible for healthy sleep. Sleep trackers help users track their sleep and generate data for them to tweak their sleeping schedule & habits to improve the quality of sleep. Patients dealing with conditions such as sleep apnoea and insomnia use sleep trackers to keep track of their, time awake, time taken to fall asleep, as well as the duration of deep, light and REM sleep. According to the National Commission on Sleep Disorders Research, approximately 38,000 deaths occur every year, which are either related to cardiovascular disorders or to sleep apnoea. Non-wearable sleep trackers are trackers that need not be attached to the body. They include mattress trackers, bedside table trackers, voice command trackers and certain applications that work with a smart watch or any wearable fitness/activity tracker.
Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market: Drivers
The non-wearable sleep tracker market is highly driven by an increase in the prevalence of sleep apnoea, insomnia and other sleep-related ailments. Non-wearable sleep trackers are also being used for wellness tracking. Increase in the popularity of the wellness industry in developing and developed regions is significantly driving the market for non-wearable sleep trackers. Growth in unhealthy habits that lead to obesity and other cardiovascular-related disorders are also among the major factors that are expected to drive the market for non-wearable sleep trackers over the forecast period. However, lack of options for the diagnosis of sleep disorders is likely to hamper the growth of the non-wearable sleep tracker market. Moreover, low awareness about non-wearable sleep trackers and lack of standardisation in these devices are also likely to hinder the growth of the non-wearable sleep tracker market over the forecast period.
Non-Wearable Sleep Trackers Market: Segmentation
The global non-wearable sleep tracker market can be segmented based on the product type, application, distribution channel and geography.
Based on product type, the global non-wearable sleep tracker market is segmented as:
- Under Mattress Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker
- Bedside Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker
- Under Sheet Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker
Based on application, the global non-wearable sleep tracker market is segmented as:
- Insomnia
- Obstructive Sleep Apnoea
- Others
Based on distribution channel, the global non-wearable sleep tracker market is segmented as:
- Pharmacy and Retail Stores
- Sleep Centres and Fitness Centres
- Online Sales
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Others
Based on geography, the global non-wearable sleep tracker market is segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market: Overview
Insomnia is a very common sleep disorder and is usually left undiagnosed because people are not aware about the condition, diagnosis and treatment related to insomnia. Sleep apnoea includes symptoms such as loud snoring, which makes it easily noticeable, owing to which the rate of diagnosis is higher than that of insomnia. The non-wearable sleep tracker market is highly influenced by wellness tracking. Wellness tracking captures majority of the market under the application segment owing to the growing awareness about health. Online sales are expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to the ease of ordering and delivery. The online channel provides discounts for certain product ranges of non-wearable sleep trackers, which is among factors owing to which this segment holds a major share of the distribution channel segment. Smart watches have overrun activity trackers, thus, applications associated with sleep tracking are also expected to drive the market for non-wearable sleep trackers over the forecast period.
Non Wearable Sleep Tracker Market: Regional Outlook
The North America non-wearable sleep trackers market is expected to dominate the market owing it to the growing adoption of technologically advanced non-wearable sleep trackers. Moreover, improved healthcare expenditure and high penetration of services related to wellness in the region are some of the major factors boosting the non-wearable sleep tracker market in North America. France, U.K. and Germany are expected to hold a major share of the non-wearable sleep trackers market over the forecast period owing an increase in the number of athletes as well as significant healthcare expenditure. Growth in the number of local manufacturers is expected to drive the non-wearable sleep tracker market in APAC and China during the forecast period.
Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market: Key Players
Some of the major market participants operating in the global non-wearable sleep trackers market are Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; Apple Inc.; Microsoft; Samsung; Xiaomi; Beddit; Emfit Ltd.; Sleep Number Corporation; Simmons Bedding Company LLC; ResMed and Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC.