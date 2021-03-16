PLASTIC 3D PRINTERS MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Plastics are the most common 3D printing material. The materials are used with 3D printing technology are FDM, SLA and SLS and more.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic 3D Printers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic 3D Printers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic 3D Printers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic 3D Printers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

FDM Thermoplastic

Polyjet Photopolymer Resin

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stratasys

3D Systems

Protolabs

GE

HP

Evonik Industries

EOS

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic 3D Printers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plastic 3D Printers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic 3D Printers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic 3D Printers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

