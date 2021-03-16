Plastic Tube Packaging Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Plastic Tube Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Plastic tubes are popular for cosmetics such as hand creams, and also some foodstuffs. The plastic tube retains its shape after each squeeze unlike laminate tubes such as toothpaste tubes. Plastic tubes can be highly decorated or have a special additive such as soft touch to make the tube more appealing during use or at the point of sale.

Plastic tubes are produced by extrusion. A sleeve is first produced on a specialized extrusion machine. It must be produced to a very high standard (for decoration purposes) and also to tight tolerances, compatible with automated processes after extrusion. Once the sleeve is produced, the tube head is fitted using an automated heading machine. Tube printing using specialized printing machines such as silk screen printing applies the desired decoration. The open tubes are typically filled and sealed at a separate facility. Multi-layer plastic tubes have become increasingly popular; they isolate the contents better from the air, allowing them to be used for a wider range of products, such as food.

