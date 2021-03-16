Polysaccharide Films Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Global Polysaccharide Films Market: Overview

Polysaccharide films are made from starch, alginate, cellulose ethers, chitosan, carrageenan or pectin and are used for food packaging applications. Polysaccharide films impart hardness, compactness thickening quality, adhesiveness and gel forming ability. The polymer chains making up the polysaccharide film exhibit excellent gas barrier properties resulting in desirable modified atmospheres that enhance the shelf life of the product. Polysaccharide films are mainly used for food applications especially for muscle foods. Polysaccharide films are used to extend the shelf life of the muscle foods by preventing dehydration and surface browning. Types of Polysaccharide films include starch based, alginate, carrageenan, cellulose derivatives, pectin, agar, chitosan and gums. These polysaccharide films are able to provide good barrier properties against oxygen and carbon dioxide. Desired tensile strength values are required to maintain the integrity of the packaged food. The tensile strength values provided by the polysaccharide films are comparable to those values found in high density polyethylene films. Researchers nowadays are studying the combinations of polysaccharides with other materials to improve the barrier and mechanical properties. Polysaccharide films made from chitosan are also being studied for antimicrobial properties. The use of synthetic plastics in the packaging of food is causing a critical environmental problem. Considering the harmful impacts of plastic films on environment manufacturers are focusing on producing biodegradable films and coatings. The high demand for biodegradable films for food packaging is expected to drive the global polysaccharide films market during the forecast period.

Global Polysaccharide Films Market: Dynamics

Polysaccharide is a polymer which is used to form polysaccharide base biodegradable films. Biopolymers used as raw materials should be renewable, low cost and abundant. One such example is polysaccharide. Incorporation of lipids in polysaccharide films to improve film moisture-barrier properties. The use of polysaccharide films for the packaging of seafood and meat & poultry is the major factor driving the global polysaccharide films market. Polysaccharide films are a good barrier to gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide and adhere well to hydrophilic surfaces. Some polysaccharides are used for forming edible biopolymer films. The demand for edible films and coatings in the packaging of food as they are available in wide range of properties that can help to relieve many problems encountered with food packaging. Polysaccharide films represent a stimulating route for creating new packaging opportunities. Polysaccharide films made form gums have been recently studied by the researchers of their possibilities as edible polysaccharide films promoters due to their sustainable, biodegradable and compostable nature. Despite the positive outlook, there are some factors affecting the growth of the global polysaccharide films market. Polysaccharide films hydrophilic nature makes them poor barriers for water vapor. Protein films are preferred by some consumers due to their better mechanical properties as compared to polysaccharide films.

Global Polysaccharide Films Market: Segment

Global Polysaccharide Films market is segmented on the basis of material into:

Starch,Alginate,Carrageenan,Cellulose Derivatives,Pectin,Agar,Chitin/Chitosan,Gums

Global Polysaccharide Films market is segmented on the basis of thickness into:

Up to 50 µm,50-100 µm,100-200 µm,200 µm & above

Global Polysaccharide Films market is segmented on the basis of applications into:

Food(Meat & Poultry,Seafood,Ready-to-eat food,Dairy Products,Nutritional Products,Vegetables & Fruits) & Pharmaceuticals

Global Polysaccharide Films Market: Regional Outlook

Commercial Polysaccharide films have been used in Japan for quite some time. Polysaccharide films are used mainly for the packaging of meat & poultry and seafood in Japan. Emerging economies such as China and India provide a huge growth opportunity for global polysaccharide films market. Plastic packaging represents almost 40% of Germany plastic market and due to environmental concerns consumers are expected to switch over to polysaccharide films. The USA is estimated to register the highest share of global polysaccharide films market during the forecast period.

Global Polysaccharide Films Market: Key Manufacturers

Nagase America Corp.,Tate & Lyle,Atrafine Gums,Kimica,Tagleef Industries

