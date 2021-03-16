Probiotic Supplements Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Probiotic supplement is a product intended for ingestion that contains ‘live microorganisms which when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host’. It primarily enables to maintain immunity and digestive health of the consumers. The report captures retail market value of probiotic supplement sales. This is not to confuse with other probiotic products such as probiotic food and drugs.
The global Probiotic Supplements market will reach 40728.9 Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
American Biologics
Arla
BioGaia
Bio-K+ International
Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
Church & Dwight
Clorox
Danone
- WILLMAR SCHWABE
Du Pont
Ganeden
i-Health
Jarrow Formulas
Kirkman
Lallemand
Lifeway Foods
Morinaga Milk Industry
Natren
Natural Factors
Nebraska Cultures
Nestle
NOVA Probiotics
Now Foods
Nutraceutix
PharmaCare Laboratories
Total Nutrition
Major applications as follows:
Functional Food & Beverage
Dietary Supplements
Specialty Nutrients
Major Type as follows:
Lactobacillus
Streptococcus
Bifidobacterium
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
