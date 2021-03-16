Probiotic Supplements Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Probiotic supplement is a product intended for ingestion that contains ‘live microorganisms which when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host’. It primarily enables to maintain immunity and digestive health of the consumers. The report captures retail market value of probiotic supplement sales. This is not to confuse with other probiotic products such as probiotic food and drugs.

The global Probiotic Supplements market will reach 40728.9 Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

American Biologics

Arla

BioGaia

Bio-K+ International

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Church & Dwight

Clorox

Danone

WILLMAR SCHWABE

Du Pont

Ganeden

i-Health

Jarrow Formulas

Kirkman

Lallemand

Lifeway Foods

Morinaga Milk Industry

Natren

Natural Factors

Nebraska Cultures

Nestle

NOVA Probiotics

Now Foods

Nutraceutix

PharmaCare Laboratories

Total Nutrition

Major applications as follows:

Functional Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Major Type as follows:

Lactobacillus

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

