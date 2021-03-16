Rain Barrels Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Rain Barrels Market: Overview

The increase in construction activities has led to changing water cycle. Due to this, less amount of rainfall sinks into the ground, and maximum water flows over the ground. It causes floods, soil erosion and creates various other difficulties. Rain barrels are used to reduce the risk of the flood at a local level. Rain barrels are equally crucial for the places with minimum rain. Rain barrels are containers that specially designed to hold rainwater. Rain barrels are available in various shapes, materials, and colors. They help in reducing the amount of runoff water by collecting it. Rain barrels collect water from the downspouts of the roof or terrace. The collected water can further be used in gardens, lawns or can be used to fulfill various other needs. The rain barrels have the holding capacity of 40-80 gallons of water. They are made of materials such as wood and plastics, also including recycled plastics. Rain barrels are completely enclosed and have caulks around the downspout to prevent unwanted matter to enter into the barrel.

Rain Barrels Market: Dynamics

The increasing scarcity of water in various regions across the globe is supporting the demand for rain barrels. Rain barrels help in reducing peak water demands generally during the summer. Apart from dealing with water scarcity problem, the rain barrels assist in controlling local flood problems by collecting water. The high volume holding capacity of rain barrels helps in collecting lots of water with less number of units. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the global rain barrels market during the forecast period. Incidentally, installing rain barrels also protects streams and rivers from erosion and prevents loss of soil. Rain barrels prevent pollutants from roads and paved areas from entering into the water bodies.

Moreover, installing rainwater is an easy technique to save water and reduce costs spent on the water bill and other related utilities. Also, rain barrels are highly durable as they can last for up to 20 years if maintained properly. These factors are supposed to drive the demand for rain barrels during the forecast period. The cost of rain barrels is quite high. This might hamper the growth of the global rain barrels market. Though some of the watershed associations are offering rain barrels at reduced prices, it helps in compensating the price barrier for rain barrels. Overall, the outlook for the global rain barrels market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Rain Barrels Market: Segmentation

Globally, the rain barrels market has been segmented on the basis of material type, capacity and region.

On the basis of material type, the global rain barrels market has been segmented into:

Wood & Plastic

On the basis of capacity, the global rain barrels market has been segmented into:

Less than 40 gallons,40 to 60 gallons,60 to 80 gallons,80 gallons & above

Regional Outlook

The U.S. is projected to witness high growth in the global rain barrels market. It is attributed to the growing consequences of floods and to prevent storm water runoff. In 2012, many areas in the U.S. were affected by drought. The practice of using rain barrels helps in minimizing the risk during droughts. Similar trends are expected to follow in countries such as Germany, France, and other such European countries. MEA and some parts of Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness high demand for rain barrels during the forecast period. Countries of MEA including Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC countries witness low rainfall during the year, rain barrels can be a vital solution for rainwater harvesting. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global rain barrels market during the forecast period.

Rain Barrels Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global rain barrels market are –

Rain Barrel USA,Rain Barrels Intl., Inc.,Rain Barrels Intl., Inc.,BlueBarrel, LLC,Colonial Ave,GRAF,Green Planet Rain Barrels, LLC & The Great American Rain Barrel Company

