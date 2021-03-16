Real Estate Software & Apps Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Real Estate Software & Apps Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Real Estate Software & Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate Software & Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accruent
Argus Financial Software
MRI Software
RealPage
Yardi Systems
AMSI Property Management
CoStar
Propertybase
IBM Tririga
Oracle Corp
SAP
IFCA
Mingyuanyun
Kingdee
Yonyou Software
Climbsoft
WxSoft Zhuhai
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ERP
RSM
PMS
CRM
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Estate Software & Apps are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Real Estate Software & Apps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 ERP
1.4.3 RSM
1.4.4 PMS
1.4.5 CRM
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Real Estate Software & Apps Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprise
1.5.3 Medium Enterprise
1.5.4 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Real Estate Software & Apps Market Size
2.2 Real Estate Software & Apps Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Real Estate Software & Apps Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Real Estate Software & Apps Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Real Estate Software & Apps Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Real Estate Software & Apps Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Real Estate Software & Apps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Real Estate Software & Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Real Estate Software & Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Real Estate Software & Apps Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Real Estate Software & Apps Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Real Estate Software & Apps Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Real Estate Software & Apps Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accruent
12.1.1 Accruent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.1.4 Accruent Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accruent Recent Development
12.2 Argus Financial Software
12.2.1 Argus Financial Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.2.4 Argus Financial Software Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Argus Financial Software Recent Development
12.3 MRI Software
12.3.1 MRI Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.3.4 MRI Software Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 MRI Software Recent Development
12.4 RealPage
12.4.1 RealPage Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.4.4 RealPage Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 RealPage Recent Development
12.5 Yardi Systems
12.5.1 Yardi Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.5.4 Yardi Systems Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Yardi Systems Recent Development
12.6 AMSI Property Management
12.6.1 AMSI Property Management Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.6.4 AMSI Property Management Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AMSI Property Management Recent Development
12.7 CoStar
12.7.1 CoStar Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.7.4 CoStar Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CoStar Recent Development
12.8 Propertybase
12.8.1 Propertybase Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.8.4 Propertybase Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Propertybase Recent Development
12.9 IBM Tririga
12.9.1 IBM Tririga Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Tririga Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IBM Tririga Recent Development
12.10 Oracle Corp
12.10.1 Oracle Corp Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Real Estate Software & Apps Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Corp Revenue in Real Estate Software & Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Oracle Corp Recent Development
12.11 SAP
12.12 IFCA
12.13 Mingyuanyun
12.14 Kingdee
12.15 Yonyou Software
12.16 Climbsoft
12.17 WxSoft Zhuhai
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
