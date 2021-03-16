Rehabilitation Robots 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.97% and Forecast to 2023
The analysts forecast the global rehabilitation robots market to grow at a CAGR of 22.97% during the period 2017-2021.
The rehabilitation robots are tailored for assisting various sensorimotor functions. The development of rehabilitation robots is carried out with the help of robotic devices, where the robots are employed for various human body activities supported by hands, legs, ankle, wrist, fingers and others. These robots are used by patients suffering from major body disorders like paralytic body parts.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rehabilitation robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AlterG
• Tyromotion
• Bionik Laboratories
• Ekso Bionics
• Hocoma
Market driver
• Demographic trends for graying population
Market challenge
• High implementation and battery cost
Market trend
• Rise in disposable income
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Global rehabilitation robots market by revenue
- Global rehabilitation robots market by volume
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Market overview
- Global upper extremity rehabilitation robots
- Global lower extremity rehabilitation robots
- Global therapeutic rehabilitation robots
- Global exoskeleton rehabilitation robots
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Market overview
- Rehabilitation robots market in the Americas
- Rehabilitation robots market in EMEA
- Rehabilitation robots market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Increase in healthcare spending
- Rise in disposable income
- Introduction of sophisticated rehabilitation robotic devices
Continued……
