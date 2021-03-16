Rehabilitation Robots 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.97% and Forecast to 2023

Rehabilitation Robots Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global rehabilitation robots market to grow at a CAGR of 22.97% during the period 2017-2021.

The rehabilitation robots are tailored for assisting various sensorimotor functions. The development of rehabilitation robots is carried out with the help of robotic devices, where the robots are employed for various human body activities supported by hands, legs, ankle, wrist, fingers and others. These robots are used by patients suffering from major body disorders like paralytic body parts.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rehabilitation robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AlterG

• Tyromotion

• Bionik Laboratories

• Ekso Bionics

• Hocoma

Market driver

• Demographic trends for graying population

Market driver

Market challenge

• High implementation and battery cost

Market challenge

Market trend

• Rise in disposable income

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global rehabilitation robots market by revenue

Global rehabilitation robots market by volume

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global upper extremity rehabilitation robots

Global lower extremity rehabilitation robots

Global therapeutic rehabilitation robots

Global exoskeleton rehabilitation robots

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Rehabilitation robots market in the Americas

Rehabilitation robots market in EMEA

Rehabilitation robots market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Increase in healthcare spending

Rise in disposable income

Introduction of sophisticated rehabilitation robotic devices

Continued……

