Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Set to Witness an Uptick of 12.0% CAGR during 2016-2021

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market will possibly attain a value worth US$ 1,491.0 Mn by 2016, up from US$ 1,255.0 Mn recorded in 2015. In-house robotic vacuum cleaner will remain a leading product type segment, whereas Europe will continue to be the largest regional market for residential robotic vacuum cleaner.

Rising urbanisation is the primary factor fuelling the demand for robotic vacuum cleaner. In addition, vacuum cleaners are gaining higher traction since the past few years owing to busy lifestyle of people worldwide and lesser time dedicated to household chores. Increasing consumer inclination toward automated cleaning devices is another key factor driving the growth of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market. Robovacs or residential robotic vacuum cleaners are lightweight, compact, portable, and possess intelligent sensors for efficient cleaning. These features, in addition to time and energy efficiency, collectively escalate the demand in market.

Consumers nowadays are highly concerned about indoor air quality and indoor air pollution management. This is anticipated to hold a positive influence on the demand. Greater emphasis on health and hygiene will remain an important factor impacting the adoption positively. Increasing prevalence of asthma and allergic conditions spur the sales of HEPA filter-equipped vacuum cleaners. Growing awareness about managing indoor air pollution and increasing adoption of automated home appliances in developing countries will be a major factor influencing the demand in near future.

Rising R&D investments and launches of innovative products, such as vacuum cleaners with spinning brushes, UV sterilisation, and security cameras are foreseen to strongly support the market growth. Discovery of stair-climbing robot cleaner is identified to create lucrative growth opportunities. In 2015, iRobot Corporation introduced an advanced robotic vacuum cleaner (Roomba 980) that has in-built adaptive navigation, visual localisation, and connected app control. It is designed for enhanced efficiency on carpets. However, higher costs and stringent energy-efficiency regulations are likely to challenge the market growth.

Based on the robot type, the global market for residential robotic vacuum cleaner is classified into in-house and outdoor robot segments. In terms of value, the in-house robot segment is projected to reach US$ 1,221.8 Mn, accounting for over 81% market share by the end of 2016. Outdoor robot segment, with merely 18% share in 2016, is likely to witness a stellar Y-o-Y growth of 29.5% in 2017 over 2016.

By the mode of charging, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented into manual charging and auto battery charging segments.

Based on geography, the market for residential robotic vacuum cleaner is fragmented into five key regional markets viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will remain dominant with around US$ 665.0 Mn revenues and 44% market value share by 2016 end. APAC will continue to be another key market with over 18% market value share in 2016. MEA is identified to be the fastest growing region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global market for residential robotic vacuum cleaners, include Neato Robotics, Inc., Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd., Robot Corporation, Dyson Inc., Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Hayward Industries, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Philips Electronics N.V, Pentair plc, and Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited. Most of the key players are currently focusing on innovative product development to take over the competition.

Long-term Outlook: Over 2016-2021, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is estimated for a robust CAGR of 12.0%, reaching a value beyond US$ 2.4 Bn by 2021 end.

