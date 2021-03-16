Rotorcraft Seating 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5% and Forecast to 2022

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the rotorcraft seating market by application such as utility, emergency medical services, law and enforcement services, and others. This research report also provides an analysis based on geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Private individuals and corporations are the primary end-users for high-end helicopters, that are equipped with custom artworks and comfortable seating. Growing tourism industry and the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals will drive the demand for high-end helicopters. High-net-worth individuals prefer personal helicopters customized with increased internal space and seating capacities. The market study identifies the growing demand for high-end helicopters to be one of the primary growth factors for the rotorcraft seating market. The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in Europe are increasingly adopting comfortable and suitable travel options with comfortable seating. High-end helicopters are fitted with luxury seats designed with leather upholstery.

Our market analysts estimate that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 5% by 2022.

The advent of advanced seat materials will drive the growth of the rotorcraft seating market. Rotorcraft operators and OEMs are investing in developing innovative materials that will replace heavy seats with lightweight cushion. A key vendor developed an ultra-lightweight seating technology, Octaspring, that combines the comfort of foam and function of spring. This latest technology increased the passenger comfort while reducing the seat’s weight by 30%. Also, the octaspring solution adopted the eight-sided foam springs with the ability to move three-dimensionally and evenly distribute the weight of the passenger across the seat.

Companies covered

The rotorcraft seating market is concentrated owing to the presence of few established vendors. This market report identifies the key vendors and their competitive strategies adopted to sustain profitably in the ultralight helicopter seating market. The analysts also mention their wide product offerings and their key focus areas of operations in the rotorcraft seating market.

This research report provides an analysis of the various companies in this market including:

• BAE Systems

• Rockwell Collins

• STELIA Aerospace

• UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

• ZODIAC AEROSPACE

Segmentation by application and analysis of the rotorcraft seating market

• Utility

• Emergency medical services

• Law and enforcement services

Based on application, the utility segment will account for the major shares of the ultralight helicopter seating market throughout the forecast period. Our market analysts compute a steady increase in the market shares of the utility application segment till 2022.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the rotorcraft seating market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the ultralight helicopter seating market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for rotorcrafts will drive the growth of the rotorcraft seating market in this region.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global rotorcraft seating market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global rotorcraft seating market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global rotorcraft seating market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global rotorcraft seating market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global rotorcraft seating market?

