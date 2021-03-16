Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry 2019: Tracking MandA, Venture Capital, and Private Equity Investments Globally

GlobalData’s “Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry – Q3 2018”, report provides detailed analysis of investment activities in financial services industry globally during the third quarter of 2018.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of investment activities including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity, both in terms of deal value and volume. It also provides a global snapshot of investment trends in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management, and information on best practices followed by market participants in the form of case studies.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research and analysis expertise to allow stakeholders to identify investment dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

The report provides insights into investment activities in the financial services industry around the world in Q3 2018, including –

– A global snapshot of investment trends in the global financial services industry.

– Comprehensive coverage of deal types including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity.

– Detailed insights into deal activities in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management.

– Information on the regional dynamics of investments in the financial services industry.

Scope

– The global financial services industry registered an increase in M&A deals announced in Q3 2018 compared to the previous quarter. Deal count rose by 11% to 581 deals, while 2.2% growth was registered in deal value.

– Venture finance deal activity registered a significant rise in terms of deal count, accounting for 209 deals in Q3 2018, up from 160 in Q2 2018.

– Private equity deals recorded a rise both in terms of deal count and deal value in Q3 2018. The number of such deals grew by 15.0% – rising from 80 deals in Q2 2018 to 92 deals in Q3 2018.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Le Groupe La Poste

CNP Assurances SA

MMC Treasury Holdings (UK) Limited

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc

Synovus Financial Corp

FCB Financial Holdings Inc

State Street Corp

Charles River Systems Inc

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

The Navigators Group Inc.

Lianlian Group

Flywire Payments Corporation

Root Insurance Company

ACORN OakNorth Holdings Limited

Metromile Inc

Moneybox

Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Huatai Securities Co Ltd

Cetera Financial Group Inc

esure Group plc

