Success Case Study: Heytea – How a differentiated product became a hot new trend

With globalization, the eating and drinking habits of young Chinese people are evolving and they seek unique and differentiated products. Heytea has designed a differentiated product that became a social media sensation in China. The company uses a unique formulation and innovative marketing strategies to reinvigorate the millennia-old tea tradition among young Chinese consumers.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992208

Top Key Companies Mentioned:

Heytea

Starbucks

WeChat

Pizza Hut

Zhouheiya

L’Oreal

Wedome

Though China is a tea-drinking nation, Millennials with growing middle incomes are replacing tea with coffee. Heytea effectively rejuvenated the tea tradition among young Chinese consumers by adding a new ingredient (cheese) and offering it in a to-go format. The company leveraged the popularity of social media apps in China and focused on cross-industry promotions to gain visibility and connect with its target consumer segment.

Scope

– Young Chinese people perceive tea to be an old-fashioned drink and are switching to coffee.

– Heytea used fresh cheese and convenient packaging to position its cheese tea as a “cool” drink among young Chinese consumers.

– The company used innovative marketing strategies to raise brand awareness and connect with its target consumer segment.

– Heytea emphasizes clean-labeling claims to add a touch of premiumization to its product.

Reasons to buy

– Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Important key points of this research report:

1. Introduction

2. What?

3. Why?

4. Take-Outs

5. Appendix

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992208

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]