Tequila Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.

Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.

The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.

Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.

The global Tequila market is valued at 4660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tequila market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Tequila in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tequila in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tequila market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tequila market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Jose Cuervo

Sauza

Patrón

Juarez

1800 Tequila

El Jimador Family

Don Julio

Familia Camarena Tequila

Herradura

Zarco

Cazadores

Cabo Tequila

Milagro

Margaritaville

Clase Azul

Avion Tequila

1921 Tequila

4 Copas

Corzo

El Agave Artesanal

Tequila Arette

Don Eduardo

Agave Dos Mil

Aha Toro

Buen Amigo

Campo Azul

Cascahuin Distillery

Compañia Tequilera de Arandas

Centinela

Hacienda La Capilla

Dos Lunas Tequila



Market size by Product



100% Tequila

Mixto Tequila

Market size by End User



Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

Market size by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tequila are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Tequila market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tequila Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tequila Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 100% Tequila

1.4.3 Mixto Tequila

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Tequila Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Corporate Hospitality

1.5.3 Government Reception

1.5.4 Family Dinner

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tequila Market Size

2.1.1 Global Tequila Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Tequila Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Tequila Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Tequila Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Tequila Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Tequila Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Tequila Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Tequila Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Tequila Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Tequila Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Tequila Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Tequila Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Tequila Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Tequila Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Tequila Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Tequila Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tequila Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Jose Cuervo

11.1.1 Jose Cuervo Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Jose Cuervo Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Jose Cuervo Tequila Products Offered

11.1.5 Jose Cuervo Recent Development

11.2 Sauza

11.2.1 Sauza Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Sauza Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Sauza Tequila Products Offered

11.2.5 Sauza Recent Development

11.3 Patrón

11.3.1 Patrón Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Patrón Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Patrón Tequila Products Offered

11.3.5 Patrón Recent Development

11.4 Juarez

11.4.1 Juarez Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Juarez Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Juarez Tequila Products Offered

11.4.5 Juarez Recent Development

11.5 1800 Tequila

11.5.1 1800 Tequila Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 1800 Tequila Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 1800 Tequila Tequila Products Offered

11.5.5 1800 Tequila Recent Development

11.6 El Jimador Family

11.6.1 El Jimador Family Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 El Jimador Family Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 El Jimador Family Tequila Products Offered

11.6.5 El Jimador Family Recent Development

11.7 Don Julio

11.7.1 Don Julio Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Don Julio Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Don Julio Tequila Products Offered

11.7.5 Don Julio Recent Development

11.8 Familia Camarena Tequila

11.8.1 Familia Camarena Tequila Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Familia Camarena Tequila Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Familia Camarena Tequila Tequila Products Offered

11.8.5 Familia Camarena Tequila Recent Development

11.9 Herradura

11.9.1 Herradura Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Herradura Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Herradura Tequila Products Offered

11.9.5 Herradura Recent Development

11.10 Zarco

11.10.1 Zarco Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Zarco Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Zarco Tequila Products Offered

11.10.5 Zarco Recent Development

11.11 Cazadores

11.12 Cabo Tequila

11.13 Milagro

11.14 Margaritaville

11.15 Clase Azul

11.16 Avion Tequila

11.17 1921 Tequila

11.18 4 Copas

11.19 Corzo

11.20 El Agave Artesanal

11.21 Tequila Arette

11.22 Don Eduardo

11.23 Agave Dos Mil

11.24 Aha Toro

11.25 Buen Amigo

11.26 Campo Azul

11.27 Cascahuin Distillery

11.28 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas

11.29 Centinela

11.30 Hacienda La Capilla

11.31 Dos Lunas Tequila

Continued …

