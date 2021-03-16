Textile Dyes Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Textile Dyes Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Textile Dyes Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ArchromaHuntsmanKiri IndustriesNippon KayakuKyung-InColourtexJay ChemicalsEverlight ChemicalCHT SwitzerlandBodal ChemicalSumitomoEksoyAarti Industries LtdOsaka GodoSetasAtulAnand InternationalLonSenRuntuJihua GroupTransfarHubei ChuyuanTianjin HongfaYaBuLai DyestuffYabangLinfen DyeingDalian DyestuffsZhongdanANOKYTianjin Dek ChemicalZhejiang Jinguang IndustrialMatex Chemicals)

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile dye means the dye used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.

Scope of the Global Textile Dyes Market Report

This report focuses on the Textile Dyes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the textile dyes industry is disperse, about thousands manufactures all over the world. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, however the top six producers account just for more than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of textile dyes, also the leader in the whole industry. India also produce large amount of textile dyes per year. Lonsen is the leading player in China, about 13.27% of the global textile dyes production in 2016.

For price trend analysis, a major factor that influences price fluctuation is the raw material price. The major raw materials, H Acid, Aluminum Trichloride, Phenol, Benzene, Alkyl Benzeneand Acetaldehyde are petroleum chemical products. The price of crude oil greatly influences the price of Benzene, Alkyl Benzeneand, thus the price of textile dyes. As the price of crude oil has been trending down since 2014, the price of textile dyes has declined as a result of that factor. It is expected the price of textile dyes would still decrease a little due to the situation of current crude oil market.

The worldwide market for Textile Dyes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2024, from 9240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Textile Dyes Market Segment by Manufacturers

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

CHT Switzerland

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial

Matex Chemicals

Global Textile Dyes Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Textile Dyes Market Segment by Type

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes

Global Textile Dyes Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Polyester fibers, cellulose acetate fibers, etc.

Cotton textiles

Wool, silk, polyurethane fibers

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Textile Dyes Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Textile Dyes Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Textile Dyes Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Textile Dyes Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Textile Dyes Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Textile Dyes Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Textile Dyes Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Textile Dyes Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

