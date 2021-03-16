UK DIY and Gardening Market 2019-2023 Strategies for success by Homebase, B&M, Home Bargains, Wilko, ASDA, Tesco, Wyevale, Wickes, Screwfix, Argos, Amazon

UK DIY & Gardening Market 2018 – 2023″, offers a comprehensive insight into the DIY & Gardening market in the UK, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes, as well as providing forecasts out to 2023.

The DIY market will grow 9.5% between 2018 and 2023 – an additional £661m. The growth forecast to 2023 is at a lower rate than previous estimates due to the slower than anticipated recovery in the housing market. UK gardening spend will rise 8.6% between 2018 and 2023, boosted by an ageing population, the popularity of grow-your-own – in particular the trend for succulents and cacti among millennials – as well as the trend for outdoor living products, such as furniture.

Scope

– Homebase’s market share has been significantly eroded after Wesfarmer’s disastrous acquisition. Learn which retailers have stolen its market share and how to capitalise on its fallout.

– Trade focused retailers are flourishing as the do-it-for-me trend grows and increases demand for tradesmen. Understand how this will impact the DIY market and learn what measures to take to overcome this threat.

– Understand how smaller homes and generation rent is negatively impacting the DIY & gardening market and how retailers can shift their propositions to overcome challenges.

– Online sales of DIY & gardening are forecast to increase by £598mn to 2023, an increase of 53.0% on 2018. Understand how retailers are driving this growth through new online concepts in gardening and faster fulfilment in DIY.

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in both the DIY market and gardening market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas.

– Use our in-depth analysis of struggling market leaders, B&Q and Homebase, to understand how to steal their shoppers and market share.

– Discover which segments of the market are forecast to prosper out to 2023 (value, midmarket or premium), and understand which retailers are best placed to take advantage.

– Utilise our strategies of success to identify growth opportunities and capitalise on emerging consumer trends.

Top Companies Mentioned:

B&Q

Homebase

B&M

Home Bargains

Wilko

ASDA

Tesco

Wyevale

Wickes

Screwfix

Argos

Amazon

Sainsbury’s

Dobbies

Bunnings

Wesfarmers

Notcutts

Patch

Some Major Points from Table of Content:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in underwear

Main issues in DIY & Gardening:

Value merchandisers are disrupting the market

Online penetration is set to grow substantially to 2023

Trade-focused players are gaining due to do-it-for-me

Demand is impacted by generation rent and small homes

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

Category growth: DIY

Category growth: Gardening

Overall market size: DIY

Overall market size: Gardening

Overall sector growth: DIY

Overall sector growth: Gardening

Category dynamics: DIY

Category growth: DIY

Category dynamics: Gardening

Category growth: Gardening

Spend per head

Spend per head – DIY

Spend per head – Gardening

Overall market size: Garden centers

Overall sector growth: Garden centers

Change in expenditure through garden centers

WHERE PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Store visits

Channels of distribution

Market shares: DIY

Market shares: Gardening

Anticipated changes in share: DIY

Anticipated changes in share: Gardening

Five year market shares: DIY

Five year market shares: Gardening

Comparative metrics

Visited and purchased retailers: DIY

Visited and purchased retailers: Gardening

