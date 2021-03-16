Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2018, the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DONG Energy

Duke Energy

RWE

Alstom Grid

Bosch

GE Digital Energy

IBM

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ENBALA Power Networks

Joule Assets

Power Analytics

Power Assure

Spirae

Ventyx/ABB

Viridity Energy

Comverge

Consert

Cooper Power Systems/Eaton

Customized Energy Solutions

EnerNOC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Centralized Controlled VPP

Decentralized Controlled VPP

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Government

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

