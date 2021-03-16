Vitamin D Deficiency Treatment Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2027 | Business Strategy & Forecast

Vitamin D refers to the group of the fat- soluble steroids which helps in the absorption the calcium, minerals and phosphates. Vitamin D is directly produced in the body by the exposure of sunlight, other sources includes cod liver oil, sea food, dairy products, cereals, egg and mushrooms etc. The main use of vitamin D in the body is to bone formation, mineralization, growth, and reduce inflammation. Vitamin D is also useful in the strengthening of the immune system and muscle strength. Vitamin D deficiency means low amount of serum Vitamin D i.e. <75 nmol/L. Vitamin D deficiency leads bone mineralization impairment and leading to the softening of the bones which finally leads to rickets in the children, osteomalacia and osteoporosis in the adults. Main symptoms includes increased risk of fractures, depression, back pain, weakness, muscles pains and advancement of cancer etc. The treatment includes mainly vitamin D supplements, dietary food and exposure to sunlight. Vitamin D can be used in any age group because of less side effects. The main side effect associated with vitamin D is overdose and vitamin D can be used for long term under regular supervision of vitamin D levels in the body.

Vitamin D deficiency treatment market: Drivers and restraints

Imbalanced diet in the underdeveloped countries and high incidence rate of Vitamin D deficiency in the rest of the globe is main driving force for the vitamin D deficiency treatment market. Vitamin D deficiency is observed in all age groups, due to this there is high need for Vitamin D supplements in the market The manifestations due to vitamin D deficiency is ranging from bone disorder to cancer and this makes healthcare facilities and government agencies to put more focus towards vitamin D deficiencies. Natural availability of Vitamin D is less and this leads to the inclination towards vitamin D supplements. Other implications like obesity and sedentary life style is also driving vitamin D deficiency treatment market to control the disorders. Geographical area is also one of the reason for the vitamin D deficiency where sun light exposure is less. Increased geriatric population and consumer awareness regarding vitamin D deficiency implications leading towards more growth in vitamin D deficiency treatment market.

Less availability of vitamin D therapies in the underdeveloped countries leads low growth rate in the vitamin D deficiency treatment market. Government policies also act as a constraint in the growth of vitamin D deficiency market due to the toxicity of the high doses of the vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency treatment market: segmentation

Segmentation based on route of administration

Oral route Capsules Tablets Solutions

Intramuscular

Topical Oils



Segmentation based on indications

Chronic Cancer Osteoporosis Auto immune disorders Dental cavities Kidney disorders

Acute Heart diseases Fractures Muscle weakness High cholesterol levels



Segmentation based on end users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory services and surgical services

Segmentation based on supplements

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D deficiency treatment market: Market overview

Vitamin D deficiency treatment market is growing at high pace. The global Vitamin D deficiency market is highly fragmented with national and international companies. Over the counter market owes major market share when compared to the others. In recent time expenditure on R&D of vitamin D deficiency treatment is increasing because increased number of deficiency cases over the globe. New formulation for vitamin D deficiency treatment is increased from past few decades and also expected new launch in upcoming years is more. To improve the quality of life of individuals, governments are implementing new policies which act as a best driving force for development of vitamin D deficiency treatment market.

Vitamin D deficiency treatment market: Regional overview

Globally, North America is the leading marketer of the Vitamin D deficiency treatment market because of the increased awareness. Europe and Asian-pacific regions are the leading vitamin D deficiency treatment manufactures around the globe. Increased number of chronic cases in the Europe is also one reason for the growth of vitamin d deficiency treatment market. Because of changing economies, developing countries are focusing more towards vitamin D deficiency treatment market. Because of the increased healthcare costs, most of the individuals are preferring the vitamin D deficiency treatment supplements. The future of vitamin D deficiency treatment market is high with lots of new innovations in the treatment.

Vitamin D deficiency treatment market: key market participants

The players of the vitamin D deficiency market are Glanbia plc. Reckitt Benkiser group, BASF SE, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz, Cipla Inc., Mankind Pharma, Merk & Co, Sun Pharmaceuticals limited, and others