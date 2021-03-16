Water Pump Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Water Pumps market. Water Pump is a device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work by moving the fluid. Pumps operate via many energy sources, including manual operation, electricity, engines, or wind power, come in many sizes, from microscopic for use in medical applications to large industrial pumps.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%.

China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Water Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 73900 million US$ in 2024, from 74900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grundfos

Flowserve

Xylem

KSB

Ebara

Sulzer

Pentair

WILO

Shanghai Kaiquan

East Pump

LianCheng Group

CNP

DBP

SHIMGE

Danai Pumps

Goulds Pumps

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centrifugal Pump

Diaphragm Pump

Reciprocating Pump

Rotary Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Household

Agricultural

Municipal

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Pump Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Centrifugal Pump

1.2.2 Diaphragm Pump

1.2.3 Reciprocating Pump

1.2.4 Rotary Pump

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Municipal

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Grundfos

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water Pump Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Grundfos Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Flowserve

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water Pump Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Flowserve Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Xylem

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water Pump Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Xylem Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 KSB

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water Pump Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 KSB Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ebara

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water Pump Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ebara Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sulzer

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Water Pump Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sulzer Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Pentair

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Water Pump Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Pentair Water Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

