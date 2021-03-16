Weather Radar Market 2018: Business Opportunity and Strategies, Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the global Weather Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Radar development in United States, Europe and China.

Weather radar is a versatile tool for atmospheric evaluation. These vital systems include rainfall estimates, cloud deduction, and speed and direction of cell motion.

Of the major players of Weather Radar, Honeywell maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Honeywell accounted for 23.81% of the Global Weather Radar revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.32 % and 5.16 %, including Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC) and Selex ES GmbH.

In this study, the consumption region of Weather Radar divided into seven geographic regions: In United States, total Weather Radar accounted for 33.40%. In the Europe 27.55%, In China 17.39 %, In Japan 4.05 %, In Southeast Asia 3.78 %, In India 6.34 %, and in other region 7.49%. Among all regions, United States is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, the Airborne Weather Radar segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 96.45 % sales volume share in 2017.

In 2017, the global Weather Radar market size was 160 million US$ and it is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC)

Selex ES GmbH

EWR Weather Radar

Vaisala

Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd.

China Electronics Corporation

Toshiba

GAMIC

China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airborne Weather Radar

Land-based Weather Radar

Market segment by Application, split into

Meteorology & Hydrology

Aviation Sectors

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Weather Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Weather Radar development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Weather Radar Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Airborne Weather Radar

1.4.3 Land-based Weather Radar

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Weather Radar Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Meteorology & Hydrology

1.5.3 Aviation Sectors

1.5.4 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Weather Radar Market Size

2.2 Weather Radar Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Weather Radar Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Weather Radar Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Weather Radar Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Weather Radar Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Weather Radar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Weather Radar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Weather Radar Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Weather Radar Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Weather Radar Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

