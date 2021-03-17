2018 Windshield Wiper Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025
Global Windshield Wiper market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Windshield Wiper.
This industry study presents the global Windshield Wiper market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Windshield Wiper production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Windshield Wiper in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Valeo, Bosch, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Valeo
Bosch
Federal-Mogul
Denso
Trico
Mitsuba
HELLA
ITW
DOGA
CAP
ICHIKOH
KCW
Lukasi
AIDO
Guoyu
METO
Pylon
Sandolly
Windshield Wiper Breakdown Data by Type
Conventional Blades
Hybrid Blades
Beam Blades
Windshield Wiper Breakdown Data by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
Windshield Wiper Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Windshield Wiper Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Windshield Wiper Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Conventional Blades
1.4.3 Hybrid Blades
1.4.4 Beam Blades
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Windshield Wiper Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 OEM
1.5.3 Aftermarket
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Windshield Wiper Market Size
2.1.1 Global Windshield Wiper Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Windshield Wiper Production 2013-2025
2.2 Windshield Wiper Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Windshield Wiper Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Windshield Wiper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Windshield Wiper Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Windshield Wiper Market
2.4 Key Trends for Windshield Wiper Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Windshield Wiper Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Windshield Wiper Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Windshield Wiper Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Windshield Wiper Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Windshield Wiper Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Windshield Wiper Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Windshield Wiper Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
