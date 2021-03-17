Acrylate Copolymers Market Global Industry Analysis Size, Types, Applications Growth Factors, Business Opportunity, Share by 2023 | MRFR

Acrylate Copolymers Market Overview:

Acrylates Copolymer Industry is estimated to be valued at USD 450 Bn by the end of 2017, projected to grow at a rate of nearly 4% in the coming years.

Acrylate Copolymers Market Key Players:

Acrylates Copolymer Market are Arkema (France), Celanese Corporation (the U.S), ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED (India), OMNOVA Solutions Inc (the U.S), The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.), The Lubrizol Corporation (the U.S.), Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (the U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (the U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company, and INEOS (the U.K.) among others.

Acrylate Copolymers Market Segmentation:

Acrylates Copolymer Market is segmented into application. On the basis of the application, the market is further categorized into cosmetic, chemical, foods & beverages, leather, adhesives, glass, textiles, and others. Among these, the cosmetic segment holds the major share of the market owing to growing use of Acrylates polymers in skin care products. The food & beverages are encouraging the manufacturers to use Acrylates Copolymer for the production of bottles and containers to provide waterproof and temperature resistant properties.

Moreover, the chemical segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market owing to an increased use of acrylic Copolymer in manufacturing paints and coating. The glass segment is fuelled by the growing use of Acrylates Copolymer in designing windows, skylights, and others. Moreover, the textile segment has been driven by the growing use of polymers in producing the sponge fill used in padded jackets.

