Advance Aircraft Exhaust System Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends

Commercial aviation sector is expected to contribute majorly compared to others in the global aerospace industry owing to surging demand for commercial jet airliners with burgeoning air passenger traffic. Nearly every aircraft utilized for regional and commercial travel functions on the principles of aircraft exhaust system that are turbofan based, which are identified as the most demanding and expensive compared to others. With increasing delivery of fighter aircraft, military aviation sector is likely to pose notable opportunities for growth of aircraft exhaust system market.

Exhaust Systems with Reduced Greenhouse Emissions to Be Emerging Trend In Aircraft Exhaust System Market

Need for development of new and advanced exhaust systems that enables in reducing pollution, thereby increasing engine power by means of superchargers is expected to contribute significantly towards growth of aircraft exhaust system market. Growing demand for lightweight sound suppressant and low-drag exhaust components is expected to further fuel the growth of aircraft exhaust system market. However, high installation and manufacturing cost with crucial maintenance and operational charges are expected to significantly hinder the growth of aircraft exhaust system market.

Developing Regions to Contribute Significantly Towards Revenue Sales in Aircraft Exhaust System Market with Surging Demand for New Aircrafts

Lower crude oil prices with decreasing airline ticket prices has led to rising demand for air travel compared to rail or road, which in turn creates significant growth opportunities for Europe aircraft exhaust system market. North America aircraft exhaust system market is likely to witness notable growth with surging demand for new aircrafts and replacement of the aging fleets. Rapidly increasing demand for commercial aircraft in APAC owing to increasing number of commercial airlines underpinned by burgeoning number of regional travel rates is expected to drive the region’s market growth.

Enhancing Operations & Customer Service to Be the Current Focal Point of Aircraft Exhaust System Market Manufacturers

Manufacturers in aircraft exhaust system market are taking immense efforts in expanding their market shares by means of R&D investments and activities for minimizing weight, drag as well as aircraft fuel consumption, which in turn results in attaining greener environment.

Safran Nacelles: The aircraft exhaust system market player has been taking immense efforts in expanding its presence across China for developing cutting edge jet engine nacelles. Safran Nacelles has been entering into several collaborations with growing demand for its nacelle systems that helps in improved facilitated maintenance and fuel consumption along with enhanced thrust reverser efficiency. The company is in talks to manufacture components for nacelle system of jetliner, which in turn dives in production opportunities for aircraft exhaust system market.

UTC Aerospace Systems: The aircraft exhaust system market player has taken a major step in signing an agreement of FlightSense OSS (On-Site Support) with China Southern Airlines, which is a 10year deal for supplying repair services and spare parts. This deal will also enhance supply chain operations of China Southern Airlines by utilizing cutting-edge technology as well as inventory support, which in turn would enable in shortening repair times of the airline. Along with improvement in operations and customer service, demand and supply of aircraft exhaust system is also expected to increase at a rapid pace.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation: The aircraft exhaust system market player recently received a 6year extension agreement with Airbus for manufacturing A350 XWB center wing box as well as keel beam detail portions. There has been information that the revenue generation form the work package would be over CDN $140Million dollars, based on the contract. The package also comprise of various large machined and structural components, which in turn dives in opportunities for manufacturing of aircraft exhaust system as well, thereby, contributing towards global market growth.

Classification of Aircraft Exhaust System Market Is Done By End-Use, Engine Type, Exhaust System Type, and Aircraft Type

Based on end-use, aircraft exhaust system market has been segmented into

Business aviation

Military

Commercial

Based on engine type, aircraft exhaust system market has been segmented into

Turboshaft

Turboprop

Turbofan

Others

Based on exhaust system type, aircraft exhaust system market has been segmented into

Collector System

Short Stack System

Based on aircraft type, aircraft exhaust system market has been segmented into

Regional Transport Aircraft

Very Large Body

Wide Body

Narrow Body

