Aircraft Laser Defence Eyewear Market Size, Share Growth Report 2019-2023 Industry Analysis Based on Top Key Players

Global Laser Defence Eyewear Market by Application (Civil and Military), By & by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Laser Defence Eyewear Market Scenario:

The laser weapons is expected to revolutionize the current defence warfare. Although many of such weapons are still in their development phase, this will enable new offensive and defensive strategies for a wide range of targets. These non-nuclear weapons provide tactical options that did not exist decades ago with nuclear high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) weapons. These laser weapons are categorized into lethal and non-lethal weapons, which cause skin damage, eye injuries, and even death.

The global laser defence eyewear market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors such as growing demand for laser defence eyewear for airline pilots, higher use in industrial arena and paced up development of laser weapons. The laser defence eyewear market has various restraints that hinder the market growth such as high power laser weapons, low-grade commercial laser defence eyewear and stringent regulatory norms.

The increasing threats of extremist attacks and subsequent use of leathal weapons would drive the growth of the market. Usage of laser defence eyewear would increase with the growing use of laser in industrial and commercial applications. Before the purchase of laser defence eyewear, the major crieteria are clarity of vision, comfort, durability and resistance and filtering capacity.

The market will further experience huge growth opportunities with emergence of stylish and comfortable laser defence eyewear, integration of laser defence eyewear in helmet and introduction of day-and-night use laser defence eyewear.

The global defence eyewear market is projected to grow from USD 660.7 Million in 2016 to USD 905.4 Million in 2023 with a CAGR of 4.70%.

The North America region is dominating the global defence eyewear market. The US government in 2008 launched the Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP) program that validates and authorizes the use of protective eyewear devices for military personnel.

The glasses sanctioned to be used by the soldiers are listed in the Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL) and render protection in various conditions against different types of threats ranging from eye injuries, ballistic projectiles, fragmented munitions to dust and sand, plus ultraviolet light and laser beams. The Department of Defense (DoD) on behalf of US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) has issued a solicitation for research and development initiative for the prototype of the protective eyewear.

Laser Defence Eyewear Market Key Players:

Honeywell International (U.S.), Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (Canada), Phillips Safety Products Inc. (U.S.), Revision Military (U.S.), ESS (Eye Safety Systems, Inc.) (U.S.), NoIR LaserShields (U.S.), Laser Safety Industries (U.S.), PerriQuest Defence Research Enterprises (U.S.) and ST Laserstrike (U.S.) are some of the leading players operating in the global laser defence eyewear market.

The report for Global Laser Defence Eyewear Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario, which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

