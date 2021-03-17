Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market Trends and Key Developments

Aqueous Acrylic Binders are used for the production and formulation of paints, adhesives, sealants, construction and fibre bonding materials and in the paper and packaging industry. The aqueous acrylic binders are also used for the production of fibreglass and polyester mats that can be used in multiple applications such as roofing shingles, gypsum board facers and HVAC systems. The key market participants are investing their significant portion of sales in R&D to differentiate them in products, applications and services. The binders are generally the film-forming elements of a coating or adhesive. It provides adhesion to a substrate, binds pigments and extenders together, and determines important properties such as durability, flexibility and glossiness. The aqueous acrylics binders are used in numerous industry verticals as raw materials for binding, modifying and refining materials and substrates. They form the basis of the manufacturing process for aqueous paints, stains and textured finishes. The lower value of VOC is the major reason for the shift from solvent borne to water borne systems for coating of the wood. With coatings based on Aqueous Acrylic Binders, manufacturers can lower VOC without lowering production speed. The specific demands of various adhesive applications can be met by the binders to formulate environmental-friendly and highly concentrated aqueous adhesives with low levels of viscosity.

Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market: Drivers and Restraints

The textile industry is one of the major users of aqueous acrylic binders, which are used as bonding agents for different fibre types such as synthetic fibres, glass, natural or cellulose fibres. The ever growing demand for textile products for apparel as well as industrial uses will require more volume of aqueous acrylic binders for manufacturing processes. In construction sector, the aqueous acrylic binders are used in waterproofing slurries, wet room sealants, floor adhesives and sealing compounds. The increasing urbanization coupled with new concepts for housing and construction are projected to be the major drivers of the market. The aqueous acrylic binders are used by the paper industry to achieve painted print qualities. They lend the products very good printability, durability, less odour and a high degree of whiteness, improving the appearance and performance of finished paper and board. The growing online commerce is expected to create positive impact on the aqueous acrylic binders demand for high-performance packaging that protects ordered goods from the wear and tear due to transport. The use of aqueous acrylic binders will be one of the key factors driving innovation in the coatings market to reduce environmental impact of a coating system and the reduction of HAPs, VOCs and hazardous chemicals.

Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the Aqueous Acrylic Binders market can be segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Paint Emulsions

Construction Chemicals

Textiles Processing

Leather Processing

Home Care

Hygiene

Other

Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market: Region-Wise Outlook

As of 2015, Western Europe, Japan and North America were expected to witness moderate growth in the aqueous acrylic binders market. This was driven by new product innovations to meet the growing need for more sustainable product, which is expected to increase the demand for aqueous acrylic binders in these regions. The APEJ region is expected to register significant growth, due to the rapidly growing paint industry, which is driven by the rapid industrialization in emerging economies in the region. There has been a significant demand from architectural, automotive, vehicle and industrial coating segments from the past few years, which in turn, bolsters the market growth. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGRs over the forecast period.

Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Aqueous Acrylic Binders market identified across the value chain include:

BASF

DOW Chemicals

Polímeros y Sistemas de Aplicación Tecnica S.L.

Scott Bader Group

Omnova Solutions

Arkema Inc.

Tanatex Chemicals

Achitex Minerva Spa

Neochem Technologies

