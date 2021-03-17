Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services Inc
Oracle Corporation
SAP
Alibaba
Baidu
Tencent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Arti?cial neural networks
Machine learning
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Inventory control and planning
Transportation network design
Purchasing and supply management
Demand planning and forecasting
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
