Automatic Thermoforming Vacuum Machine Market : Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future
Thermoforming is the method used to process and mold the plastic materials. The vacuum thus formed either by the heating rod or the ceramic heating is used to form various products of different shapes and sizes. Vacuum forming uses heat and vacuum to form 3-D shapes of the plastic sheets. The thermoforming vacuum machine processes the plastic through controlling system, software program, forming section, heating element, oven moving system, cooling system and loading out a system. The thermoforming vacuum machine is available in manual, semi-automatic and fully automatic types of machines. In this process, the plastic sheets heated and then draped over the mold. Vacuum is applied and sucked to form a desired shape to the sheet. Thus owing to vast applications in diverse industrial and commercial applications the automatic thermoforming vacuum machine market is projected to gain traction during the forecast period.
Global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine: Market Dynamics
The global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine market is majorly driven by the packaging industry. The factors fueling the growth of automatic thermoforming vacuum machine market are low cost, ease of tooling, efficiency, and desirable high speed. These automatic thermoforming vacuum machine ensures equal distribution of the heat with minimal stress and thus maintains the quality of the product. The machine supports the use of different materials and thus facilitate the users to have economic molding process. The major factors propelling the demand for the automatic thermoforming vacuum machine includes the wide range of applications for the wide industrial and commercial use. Moreover, the requirement of low electric power, optimum utilization of materials, low maintenance cost, high productivity and low product cost favors the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine market.
However, the factors such as high investment cost, availability of other vacuum forming machines and preferences for the manual or semi-automatic machines due to the availability of labors affect the global demand for the automatic thermoforming vacuum machine market. Moreover, availability of trained operator for the machine also affects the demand for the machine. The plastic material used may break at the certain temperature as it is stretched under pressure in the process. The major factor affecting the local market is non-uniformity of moldings. All these factors together adversely affect the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine market.
Global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine: Segmentation
Based on the materials used, the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine are
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene ABS
- Polyester Copolymer PETG
- Polystyrene PS
- Polycarbonate PC
- Polypropylene PP
- Polyethylene (sheet and foamed sheet) PE
- Polyvinyl Chloride PVC
- Acrylic
Based on the ovens used, the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine are
- Tubular
- Quartz
- Ceramic
Based on the end use industry, the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine are
- Entertainment
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food and Beverage
- Packaging
- Education
- HealthCare
- Transportation
- Marketing and Distribution
Based on the application, the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine are
- Food packaging
- Fish,
- Sausage,
- Cheese,
- Egg,
- Pickle,
- Mouth protector
- Bracket fixation
- POS Display
- Packaging of products
- Equipment cases
- Other
Global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine: Segment Overview
By the types of materials, the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine is segmented into the different type of plastics and polymers. Depending on the various applications and type of product, the manufacturers uses various types of plastic types. The oven used for the process is categorized into tubular, quarts and ceramic in which Ceramic is the most preferred oven used in the process. In end users segment, the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine is driven by the packaging industries. The method is used to restore and maintain the quality, taste, and color of the food and it also facilitates them in transportation and distribution.
Global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine: Regional Overview
Geographically, the global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine is segmented into seven regions namely Japan, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America and North America. Owing to the strong presence of food beverage and packaging industries and availability of higher financial funds, the North America and Europe is expected to have the significant share in the growth of the thermoforming vacuum machine market. Asia Pacific due to growing interest of investors in the industrial development of developing regions such as China and India is projected to grow with steady CAGR and is expected to show positive market outlook
Global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine: Market Players
Some of the prominent market players for the automatic thermoforming vacuum market are ON Chamunda, Formech Inc., Bel-o-vac Industries, Ridat and PWK Engineering Thermoformer Co. Ltd.