Automotive Electronic Brake System Market 2023 | Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, New Trends

Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market is projected to witness ~5.4% CAGR by 2023. Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Research Report: By Technology (Brake Assistance, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Electronic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking Systems), Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region – Forecast Till 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Automotive Electronic Brake System market include Advics Group (US), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Haldex AB (Sweden), Knorr Bremse AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Wabco Holdings Inc. (US), ZF TRW Automotive (US), are among others.

Market Overview:

Electronic braking system provides reduction in the response and build-up times in brake cylinders and effectively reduces braking distance by several meters, Electronic braking system integrated with ABS function ensures driving stability and steerability throughout the braking procedure. Increasing sale of vehicle in countries like India and China is expected to fuel the demand for electronic braking system during the forecast period. EBS is an efficient braking system that reduces vehicle weight and improves vehicle efficiency when compared to conventional braking options. However, requirement of high initial investment in development of electronic braking system is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

EBS provides numerous advantages over conventional systems like predictive braking controls, lower maintenance, reduction in number of brake system component, and enhanced diagnostic of the complete system. Sales of automotive electronic braking systems is also associated with the increasing demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Stringent government norms regarding occupant safety, increasing demand for advanced safety systems in vehicles, increasing need to reduce vehicle weight and improve vehicle efficiency are expected to further fuel the demand of EBS.

Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Segmentation:

Global automotive electronic brake system market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, technology, components, sales channel, and region. Vehicle type segment is divided into passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into brake assistance, autonomous emergency braking, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking systems.

Component segment is further classified as, sensors actuators, control units and others. Sales channel segment is bifurcated as OEM and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive electronic brake system market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is dominating currently the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Presence of Japan, South Korea with their stringent safety norms and firm government regulations towards vehicle safety and increasing production and sale of automobiles because of high population, easy availability of low-cost labors and raw materials, in countries like India and China is estimated to boost the growth for automotive electronic brake system market in Asia-Pacific.

