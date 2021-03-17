Automotive Safety and Security Market 2018 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2025
Global Automotive Safety and Security market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Safety and Security.
This industry study presents the global Automotive Safety and Security market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Safety and Security production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Automotive Safety and Security in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Alps Electric, Delphi Automotive, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Alps Electric
Delphi Automotive
Mitsubishi Electric
Robert Bosch
Valeo
Continental
Lear Corporation
TRW Automotive Holdings
Automotive Safety and Security Breakdown Data by Type
Active Safety
Passive Safety
Automotive Safety and Security Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Automotive Safety and Security Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Automotive Safety and Security Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Safety and Security Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Safety and Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Active Safety
1.4.3 Passive Safety
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Safety and Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Safety and Security Market Size
2.1.1 Global Automotive Safety and Security Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Automotive Safety and Security Production 2013-2025
2.2 Automotive Safety and Security Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Automotive Safety and Security Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Automotive Safety and Security Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Safety and Security Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Safety and Security Market
2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Safety and Security Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Automotive Safety and Security Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Automotive Safety and Security Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Automotive Safety and Security Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Automotive Safety and Security Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Automotive Safety and Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Automotive Safety and Security Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Automotive Safety and Security Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
