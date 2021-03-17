Bariatric Rollator Walkers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2016-2026

Bariatrics is a branch of medicine dealing with the study and treatment of obesity and diseases resulting from obesity. In order to reverse the adverse medical conditions resulting from obesity, doctors use methods such as diet control, exercise, lifestyle changes and medical equipment used in home or hospitals. In some cases, medications and surgery are also employed. Obesity is defined as excessive amount of body fat or adipose tissue present in the body as compared with the lean body mass, due to which adverse health conditions arise.

Obesity has become one of the major health issues in the United States in the recent times. Even though there are other industrialized countries where obesity has become a major health scare, in the United States, obesity rates have become amongst the highest in the world. The magnitude of the problem can be judged by the fact that two out of every three Americans are overweight or obese. Due to this, obesity has contributed to 120,000 preventable deaths in the United States. It is estimated that an obese person in America spends $1429 more in medical expenses annually. The economic cost of this translates to approximately $147 billion that is spend in added medical expenses per year in the United States.

Bariatric Rollator Walkers Market: Drivers

An increasing base of global geriatric population and the health care initiatives taken by the United States government are some important factors that are expected to lead to a booming bariatric rollator walkers market. This market is expected to also grow due to the fact that global base of population belonging to the age group of 65 years and above is expected to increase from 7% in the year 2000 to 16% in the year 2050. Due to an increasing ageing population, there is a greater risk factor affecting personal mobility as old age increases the susceptibility of an individual towards developing diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, hence increasing the need for support through personal mobility devices. Also, the favourable initiatives taken by the government of United States, Canada and China in the field of healthcare are further expected to boost the growth of the bariatric rollator walkers market.

Bariatric Rollator Walkers Market: Segmentation

The personal mobility devices market is classified into three major categories namely wheelchairs, scooters and walking aids. The walking aids market is further segmented into bariatric rollator walkers market and other walking aids such as canes, crutches, and walkers. The bariatric rollator walkers market is poised to exhibit a sturdy growth from 2016 to 2026. In particular, premium bariatric rollators are expected to have an increasing market share due to their special features such as laser attachment, oxygen tank holders, extended weight bearing capacity, lighter frames, etc.

Bariatric Rollator Walkers Market: Key Regions

Currently, North America is the largest consumer of the bariatric rollators walkers. The factors contributing to this are an increasing geriatric population, increased demand for assistive devices and the favourable health care policies of the government. Europe is also an important market for bariatric rollator walkers and comes second to North America as far as the market share is concerned. Asia-Pacific is a fast growing bariatric rollator walkers market and is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR during 2016 to 2026. There is a huge potential for bariatric rollator walkers market in emerging markets like India and China due to constantly improving health care infrastructure.

Bariatric Rollator Walkers Market: Key Market Players

Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Invacare, TOPRO, and Eruovema AB are some of the key market players in the bariatric rollators walkers market.