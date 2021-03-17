Beauty Devices Industry Key Futuristic Trends, Opportunities and Market Growth Analysis Research 2019-2023

Global Beauty Device Market is one of the flourishing markets across the world. The global beauty devices market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 7.8 % as per a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Global Beauty Devices Market Research Report– By Product (Hair Care (Hair Removal, Growth, and Styling Devices), Skin Care (Light/Led, Photo Rejuvenation Therapy, Cellulite Reduction, Acne Removal) Oral Care), Application, End User- Forecast till 2023

Beauty Devices Market – Dominant Players

Some of key the players in the market are

L’Oreal S.A.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Panasonic Corporation

Syneron Medical Ltd

Home Skinovations Ltd

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

PhotoMedex Inc.

Beauty Devices Market – Business Overview

Beauty Devices are basically products that help in uplifting one’s physical appearance and resolve skin and hair problems. Hectic life, improper working schedules, and depression are some of the factors affecting the skin elasticity.

Beauty devices promise to offer the same service as one can receive from aesthetic treatment. Existing companies are focusing on advanced technology and unique approaches to create competition with the new entrants. With developing technology in every aspect of life, beauty devices have attracted a huge number of consumers to adopt these technologically advanced products.

Beauty Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Regionally, the market for beauty devices can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

America dominates the global market due to increasing patients with PCOS, advanced technology, increasing support from the government for R&D and rise in the aging population. Moreover, the concentration of major companies has fueled the growth in this region.

Owing to the availability of funds and government support for R&D, Europe stands in the second position and is expected to grow over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market due to the presence of advanced healthcare technology, high healthcare cost, and huge patient population. China is leading the largest market share because of rising aging population and stupendous economic growth.

Meanwhile, regions like Africa and Middle East is expected to experience a luxurious growth in years to come.

Beauty Devices Market – Segmentation

MRFR report segments the Global Beauty Devices Market by type, application, and end-user for a better analysis of the upcoming market.

Based on the type, the beauty devices market can be segmented into hair care, skin care, oral care, and others. Furthermore, hair care segmented into hair removal devices, hair growth devices, hair styling devices, and others and skin care segmented into light/led and photo rejuvenation therapy devices, cellulite reduction devices, acne removal devices, and others.

Application-wise, the beauty devices market can be segmented into commercial purpose and others. Furthermore, the commercial purpose can be segmented into hospitals/clinics, salon/spas, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the beauty devices market can be segmented into professional and personalized.

Industry News:

January 07, 2019 – La Roche-Posay (US), a leading global wellness brand providing dermatologist Tested Skin Care products introduces the world’s first wearable sensor – ‘My Skin Track pH’ at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

This sensor comes along with a companion app to easily measure personal skin pH levels and create customized product regimens to better care for skin. This innovative sensor uses microfluidic technology and measures skin pH levels accurately. A key indicator of skin health this revolutionary innovation is still at the prototype stage.

Capillus, LLC, a medical device manufacturer in Miami, in January 2015, had launched Capillus272 that promotes hair re-growth in people suffering from androgenic alopecia.

In April 2017, L’Oréal SA had launched a skin device which was based on mechanobiology techniques. This technique is a massage device with anti-aging effects that help in contouring lips, face and neck. This device can improve signs of technology by improving skin tissues.

October 16, 2018 – Pollogen Ltd. (Israel), a beauty-tech firm launched a new beauty device – Geneo Personal device that offers a ‘super-facial’ in less than 10 minutes, without having to go to the salon. The new sleek Geneo comprises an oxygenation system that can clean the skin in 6 minutes. It stimulates oxygen from beneath the skin for rejuvenating effect in minutes. The device is launching at $109 for Early Birds and will eventually retail at $249.

